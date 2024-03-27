Talos Connects to TP ICAP’s Fusion, Bringing TradFi to Crypto Markets
Integration with TP ICAP’s Fusion Digital Assets adds a new source of differentiated institutional liquidity to the Talos network
TP ICAP and Talos share a mission of delivering the digital asset ecosystem to institutions at the standards they require – in terms of performance, reliability, security and compliance.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talos, the leading provider of institutional digital asset trading technology, today announced its integration with TP ICAP’s Fusion Digital Assets, a UK-regulated spot crypto digital assets exchange registered with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The collaboration between Talos and TP ICAP underscores a shared objective to promote institutional adoption of digital assets.
"We are excited to integrate with Talos and provide their significant institutional client base access to the diversified liquidity from Fusion Digital Assets," said Hina Sattar, Head of Digital Asset Sales at TP ICAP. “This partnership is a natural fit, combining a market structure for which regulators have voiced a strong preference with a trading platform whose functionality institutions know and expect."
The Talos trading platform, built by engineers from traditional finance, is known for delivering the high performance that institutions are familiar with in traditional asset classes.
Fusion Digital Assets is a trading venue for institutional participants offering competitive and unique liquidity from TP ICAPs traditional and crypto native clients. Talos clients can now access TP ICAP’s Fusion liquidity via the Talos API or GUI.
“Fusion is unique in the digital asset landscape, and we are pleased to connect Talos clients to their liquidity,” said Daniel Packham, VP - Head of Operations EMEA at Talos. “TP ICAP and Talos share a mission of delivering the digital asset ecosystem to institutions at the standards they require – in terms of performance, reliability, security and compliance."
As institutional adoption of digital assets grows and regulations governing digital assets evolve, it will become increasingly important for institutions to connect with trusted, regulated partners and service providers. TP ICAP is the world’s largest interdealer-broker and at the forefront bringing decades of traditional financial expertise to crypto markets through Fusion Digital Assets. Fusion is an important addition to Talos’s expansive network of over 60 digital asset service providers – including exchanges, OTC desks, prime brokers, and custodians – that can all be coordinated by a client through the Talos platform.
About Talos
Talos provides institutional-grade technology that supports the full digital asset trading lifecycle, including liquidity sourcing, price discovery, trading, settlement, lending, borrowing and portfolio management. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience building institutional trading systems, the Talos platform connects institutions to key participants in today’s digital asset ecosystem – exchanges, OTC desks, prime brokers, lenders, custodians and more – through a single point of entry. By streamlining the entire trading process, Talos helps clients mitigate intermediary risk and facilitate best execution. For additional information, visit www.talos.com.
Talos Disclaimer: Talos offers software-as-a-service products that provide connectivity tools for institutional clients. Talos does not provide clients with any pre-negotiated arrangements with liquidity providers or other parties. Clients are required to independently negotiate arrangements with liquidity providers and other parties bilaterally. Talos is not party to any of these arrangements. Services and venues may not be available in all jurisdictions.
About Fusion Digital Assets
Fusion Digital Assets combines TP ICAP's established expertise in operating venues and organising execution, with Fidelity Digital AssetsSM institutional-grade custodial capabilities, and diversified liquidity from TP ICAPs global client base. The venue currently supports trading in Bitcoin and Ether against USD. Going forward, it will expand the assets it supports in line with client demand. It will also add further custodians to develop a multi-custody model.
The venue's core elements include:
Fusion – TP ICAP's proprietary, award-winning electronic platform – provides clients with a non-custodial cryptoasset exchange for order matching and trade execution; Fidelity Digital AssetsSM, an industry-leading custodian, provides independent safe keeping of clients' inventories and settlement services through a segregated model; An anonymous aggregation of streaming liquidity from world-leading market makers and uncorrelated liquidity from TP ICAP's global client base; and Operated by TP ICAP E&C Limited and registered with the FCA as a cryptoasset exchange provider.
About TP ICAP Group Plc
TP ICAP is a world-leading markets infrastructure and data solutions provider. The Group connects buyers and sellers in wholesale financial, energy and commodities markets, across all major asset classes. Our broking services, data & analytics, and market intelligence are trusted by clients globally to help provide efficient and liquid markets. The Group operates from 60+ offices across 28 countries, employing 5,200 people, including 2,600 brokers. By revenue, TP ICAP ranks in the top five liquidity venues globally alongside CME, ICE, Deutsche Boerse and LSEG. www.tpicap.com
