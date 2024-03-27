FS-Elliott Bolsters Leadership Team with Strategic Appointments
FS-Elliott has updates to several key positions as part of their ongoing pledge to excellence and progress.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FS-Elliott is a global leader in engineering and manufacturing oil-free, centrifugal compressors, with operations in over 90 countries. For 60 years, they have combined commitment to quality with technological advancements to bring value to customers. Their goal is to help customers increase productivity and lower system operating costs.
Today, FS-Elliott continues to grow and adapt to today's market by announcing some new position changes to fortify their commitment to excellence. They have appointed Everson De Campos, Jimmy Tang, and Albert Gomez to the team.
New Executive Vice President - Everson De Campos
Everson De Campos has recently joined FS-Elliott as the new Executive Vice President, transitioning from a distinguished 14-year tenure at FS-Curtis. With a comprehensive background in the compressed air industry spanning over 25 years, he brings valuable expertise and leadership to our team. We look forward to having him on the team to help the Centrifugal Business Unit Leadership team fulfill new goals for 2024.
New Executive Vice President of Global Sales - Jimmy Tang
Jimmy Tang has been appointed as the new Executive Vice President of Global Sales. He has worked at FS-Elliott for 2 years, overlooking the worldwide sales of FS-Elliott's industrial units and aftermarket businesses. Jimmy brings a background of over 25 years in P/L management, sales, marketing, aftermarket services, business development, supply chain, and general management. This background makes him a well-rounded addition to the team.
New Vice President of Global Services - Albert Gomez
Albert Gomez is taking over as the newest Vice President of Global Sales. Albert brings 4 years of experience as the Director of Sales, Global Services, and Aftermarket, with over 25 years in the compressed air industry.
"We are excited to update our team with these three professionals who will work hard to continue FS-Elliott's vision and success," says Paul Brown, CEO of FS-Elliott. "Each of them brings a wealth of knowledge that will drive our commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and global market leadership."
About FS-Elliott Co., LLC
FS-Elliott is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of oil-free, centrifugal compressors, with operations in over 90 countries. For 60 years, FS-Elliott has combined commitment to quality with advanced technology so our customers can increase their productivity and lower system operating costs. For more information, please visit fs-elliott.com.
Traci Lee
FS-Elliott
+1 314-306-5423
email us here