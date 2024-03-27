Becker Pumps Corp Completes Strategic Acquisition of West Coast Service Provider, Air-Vac Systems, Inc.
Investing in the expansion of the company’s service and repair capabilities reinforces Becker's commitment to delivering exceptional value to customers.
We believe that this partnership will catalyze innovation, foster growth, and solidify our position as a leader in the industry.”CUYAHOGA FALLS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Becker Pumps Corp, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Air-Vac Systems Inc., a vacuum pump and air compressor sales and service provider located in El Cajon, CA. The acquisition of Air-Vac is a significant step in the expansion of Becker’s repair and service network across the U.S. and Canada. This acquisition will bolster their local presence, increase efficiency, expand reach, and ultimately elevate customer satisfaction. Together, they are poised to unlock new opportunities, drive growth, and set new standards of excellence in the industry.
Investing in the expansion of the company’s service and repair capabilities not only enhances Becker’s competitive edge but also reinforces their commitment to delivering exceptional value to customers. By broadening the skills and knowledge base of employees, and leveraging the resources and expertise gained through acquisitions, Becker is better equipped to respond to the changing demands of customers more effectively and provide customized solutions that meet their unique needs.
Through strategic acquisitions like this, Becker is better positioned for sustainable growth and success in the dynamic industrial equipment service and repair market, ensuring they remain at the forefront of innovation and service excellence. This strategic acquisition deepens Becker’s geographical footprint and enables them to provide unparalleled assistance to customers across the United States and Canada.
“We are thrilled about the prospects following our acquisition in the service and repair market. This strategic move not only enhances our capabilities but also strengthens our position to provide unparalleled services to our customers. The future is bright, and we are excited to embark on this journey of success and advancement with the knowledgeable team from Air-Vac,” says Jason Rathbun, Managing Director at Becker Pumps Corp.
“As a company recently acquired in the service and repair market, we are incredibly optimistic about the future ahead. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey, one that promises an array of benefits and opportunities for both our team and our valued customers. By joining forces with Becker, we gain access to enhanced resources, expertise, and a broader network, enabling us to elevate our service offerings and deliver even greater value to our clientele. We believe that this partnership will catalyze innovation, foster growth, and solidify our position as a leader in the industry. Together, with Becker, we are better positioned to address evolving customer needs, explore new markets, and set new benchmarks for excellence. Our commitment to quality, integrity, and customer satisfaction remains unwavering, and we are excited to embark on this journey of collective success. The future holds immense promise, and we are enthusiastic about the possibilities that lie ahead as we merge our strengths and strive towards greater achievements together,” says Scott Miller, Operations Manager at Air-Vac Systems Inc.
About Air-Vac Systems Inc.: Air-Vac Systems opened their doors in September of 1991. They currently have over 100 years of combined experience in air compressor and vacuum pump repair. Serving the greater San Diego County area, they have hundreds of satisfied customers. Learn more about Air-Vac at www.airvacinc.com.
About Becker Pumps Corp: Becker Pumps Corporation, a subsidiary of Gebr. Becker GmbH, is a leader in the design and manufacturing of vacuum and pneumatic equipment. Founded in 1885 in Germany, Becker has a long-standing history of innovation and excellence in the field. Becker specializes in developing high-quality vacuum pumps, compressors, and blowers that serve a wide range of applications across various industries including printing, packaging, woodworking, plastics, medical, and more. Becker’s US headquarters was founded in 1975 in Cuyahoga Falls, OH, and remains part of the global Becker family-owned company with over 800 employees globally in 18 subsidiaries. For more information, please contact marketing@beckerpumps.com or visit the Becker Pumps website at www.beckerpumps.com.
