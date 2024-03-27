United Community Empowers Employee Voices with Employee Advisory Group

From left to right: Elizabeth Vento, Olympia Waitman and Mikayla McGuire

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Community is excited to announce the expansion of its Power of U council, an initiative aimed at encouraging open communication and collaboration between management and employees across its footprint. Led by three exceptional leaders within the organization, the council aims to amplify employee voices, strengthen company culture and foster meaningful change.

Selected to lead the council are Elizabeth Vento, Olympia Waitman and Mikayla McGuire. Vento, commercial relationship manager from Coral Gables, Fla., will serve as chair, with Waitman, business development associate based in Greenville, S.C., as co-chair and McGuire, universal banker in Riverbend, Tenn., taking on the role of secretary.

"United is committed to developing an inclusive environment where every employee feels valued and heard," said Chief Human Resources Officer Holly Berry. "The Power of U council embodies this commitment by providing a platform for employees to share their ideas, feedback and concerns. By listening to our employees and leveraging their insights, we can lead positive change and create an environment where everyone thrives."

The Power of U council builds upon five fundamental pillars, including belonging, work experience, talent, benefits/life management and rewards/recognition. By focusing on these key areas, the council aims to address the diverse needs and aspirations of United’s workforce while driving employee engagement, accountability and retention.

The Power of U Council includes the following members who represent United across its footprint:

• Danielle McFarquhar, community development associate – Greenville, S.C.

• Tiffany Potter, crime prevention specialist – Greenville, S.C.

• Ashley Patrick, collateral analyst – Greenville, S.C.

• Ryan Smith, mortgage loan originator – Raleigh, N.C.

• Jonathan Hood, loan fulfillment exceptions team lead – Blairsville, Ga.

• Melissa Mashburn, regulatory and quality control manager – Blairsville, Ga.

• LaToya Frazier, customer service specialist – Laurens, S.C.

• Leslie Shields, learning management system administrator – Blairsville, Ga.

• Julie Hamaker, loan servicing team lead – Greenville, S.C.

• John Oniyilo, treasury analyst – Greenville, S.C.

• Tricia McAllister, senior business process analyst – Greenville, S.C.

• Michelle Smythe, fair lending officer – Greenville, S.C.

• Lauren Willey, senior audit manager – Greenville, S.C.

• Lauren Hill, treasury solutions officer – Mooresville, N.C.

• Hunter Roddock, universal banker – Charlotte, N.C.

• Shannon Clinton, universal banker – Charleston, S.C.

• Laura Price, executive assistant – Marietta, Ga.

• Kitty Mauzy, mortgage loan originator – Blairsville, Ga.

• Brittany Connelly, universal banker – Destin, Fla.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 US financial institution that is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and the communities it serves. United Community provides a full range of banking, wealth management, and mortgage services. As of December 31, 2023, United Community had $27.2 billion in assets and 207 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment financing subsidiary. United Community is a nine-time winner of the J.D. Power award that ranked the bank #1 in customer satisfaction with consumer banking in the Southeast and was recognized by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Banks and one of America’s Best Banks. United was recognized in the 2023 Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards, receiving 15 awards that included national honors for Overall Satisfaction in small business banking and middle market banking. United Community was also recognized in 2023 by Newsweek as one of the Most Trusted Companies in America and named by American Banker as one of the "Best Banks to Work For" for the seventh consecutive year. Additional information about United Community can be found at ucbi.com.

