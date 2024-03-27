Resource Depot's REfashion Weekend Sale Raises Over $24K and Keeps 4,000 Pounds of Clothing from Going to Landfills
Unsold Clothes Donated to Local Charities including YMCA, American Cancer Society and Others
I'm thrilled to announce that our fourth REfashion Weekend fundraiser was our most successful to date.”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Resource Depot, a nonprofit creative reuse center in West Palm Beach, is proud to announce the success of its fourth annual REfashion Weekend fundraiser which was held February 23-24, 2024. The fundraiser featured a sale of secondhand and up-cycled clothing and received overwhelming support from the community, attracting 176 guests and raising over $24,000. The event also kept more than 4,000 pounds (over 2 tons) of excess clothing from ending up in landfills.
— Jennifer O’Brien, Executive Director of Resource Depot
The fashion industry is responsible for 20% of global waste each year with an estimated 92 million tons of textiles ending up in landfills globally each year. The goal of REfashion is to keep clothes out of landfills, while jumpstarting consumers’ sustainable wardrobe transformation. The two-day event featured a wide variety of gently used women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories, ranging from individually priced designer boutique items to an entire floor of items shoppers could select by filling-a-bag.
“I'm thrilled to announce that our fourth REfashion Weekend fundraiser was our most successful to date,” said Jennifer O’Brien, Executive Director of Resource Depot. “Each year as the event grows, we show the community that saving the planet can be stylish, making secondhand the new chic while promoting a message of mindful consumption and waste reduction. Embracing a secondhand lifestyle isn't just about finding bargains; it's about redefining our relationship with clothing and fostering a culture of sustainability."
After the event, Resource Depot donated all the unsold clothing to seven deserving charities including the American Cancer Society, Pediatric Oncology Support Team, Inc. (POST), Farmworker's Council, Prom Beach, People of Purpose, aZul - Fashion, Art & Design, and YWCA.
The support of Resource Depot’s sponsors and partners was instrumental in making REfashion Weekend a resounding success. They include Covanta, Shutts, FPL, Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Valley National Bank, Alvarez & Marsal, and Standing Ovations.
Refreshments were provided by Field of Greens, Chick Fil A - Palm Beach Gardens, and Nina's Fresh Bakery enhanced the attendees' experience, while entertainment by Bootloada (Adrian Acuna) added to the Refashion’s vibrant atmosphere.
"We are deeply grateful to our sponsors, partners, volunteers, and attendees for their unwavering support and commitment to sustainability," added O’Brien. "Together, we have made a significant impact in reducing waste and promoting environmental consciousness."
Resource Depot is dedicated to keeping items out of landfills by creatively reusing them, including redistributing them to teachers, artists, families, and other non-profit organizations that can put them to use. For more information about Resource Depot and its mission, visit www.resourcedepot.org.
ABOUT RESOURCE DEPOT:
Resource Depot is a cREative REuse Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, dedicated to helping others see the creative value in discarded items. The nonprofit organization helps keep items out of landfills by creatively reusing them, including redistributing the items to teachers, artists, families, and other non-profit organizations that need them. Resource Depot also organizes workshops, and community events, and collaborates with educators to integrate environmental awareness into programs. Their GalleRE showcases artwork by local artists who use upcycled materials, and their Materials Marketplace and TreasuRE offers a variety of repurposed items for purchase. Learn more at https://www.resourcedepot.org/.
