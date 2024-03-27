CLOAKED EXTENDS PRIVACY OFFERING WITH LAUNCH OF IDENTITY THEFT PROTECTION
Subscribers Gain Added Peace of Mind with $1 Million in Comprehensive Identity Theft Insurance Coverage
With Cloaked Identity Theft Protection, we’re not just helping protect your data’s future but also cleaning up the past.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloaked, a consumer-first privacy company, has announced the addition of Identity Theft Protection to its suite of offerings. Cloaked’s new privacy tool provides subscribers with $1 million in comprehensive insurance coverage in the event of identity theft due to fraud, data breaches, or other causes. For a limited time, users can bundle Identity Theft Protection with their Cloaked subscription at no extra cost.
— Arjun Bhatnagar
Safeguarding personal data and individual identities is a necessity today. Restoring one’s name and good credit is a time-consuming and expensive process. With Cloaked Identity Theft Protection, subscribers gain added peace of mind by protecting high-value assets and professional reputation, managing the bustling demands of family life, or navigating the unknowns of digital systems.
“With Cloaked Identity Theft Protection, we’re not just helping protect your data’s future but also cleaning up the past,” says Arjun Bhatnagar, Co-founder and CEO of Cloaked. “Identity theft can be a very overwhelming and complicated process to rectify, and the addition of insurance to our suite of secure privacy offerings ensures our community has the support necessary to navigate this complex issue should your data become compromised.”
In the event an identity is stolen, Cloaked Identity Theft Protection provides the following:
-- Financial Coverage: Up to $1,000,000 in eligible losses, travel expenses, elder care and child care, lost wages, and legal consultation costs are covered.
-- Identity Restoration: Highly trained specialists are available to guide individuals through the process of restoring identity profiles and credit records.
-- Personal Security Consultation: The Identity Theft Protection team offers tailored and secure account setup.
-- Hassle-Free Access: Expert support is readily available 24/7 with unlimited inquiries to customer service and live member support.
Cloaked Identity Theft Protection complements the existing suite of privacy offerings subscribers receive through Cloaked. From unlimited, secure identities, such as working phone numbers, emails, usernames and passwords, to information storage, password management and batch replacement of vulnerable information with AutoCloak™, Cloaked puts consumers back in control of their personal data.
Additionally, with a continued focus on extending privacy features, the company is set to unveil Cloaked Pay in the coming months. This allows privacy protection of all payment methods and unlocks user card controls to prevent privacy exposure, fraud, and data breach potential.
Cloaked provides end-to-end encryption with zero-knowledge architecture backed by ISO27001 and ISO27701 certification for Cloaked’s management of information security and privacy practices.
For more information on Cloaked and Cloaked Identity Theft Protection, visit www.cloaked.com.
About Cloaked
Founded by brothers Arjun and Abhijay Bhatnagar, Cloaked is a consumer-first privacy company dedicated to helping individuals take control of their personal data in real time with unlimited, unique identities. Using Cloaked, individuals can choose when, where and with whom they share personal data from their browser extension or mobile device. To date, the company has raised $34 million in funding and is backed by Lux Capital, Human Capital, General Catalyst, Peter Thiel, Index Ventures, Jeff Weiner from Next Play Ventures, All Turtles, Khosla Ventures, Michael Ovitz, and the Chainsmokers’ Mantis Fund. Cloaked is based in New York City. To learn more, visit www.cloaked.com.
About Identity Theft Protection
Identity Theft Protection insurance is underwritten by insurance company subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. (AIG). American International Group, Inc. is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide insurance solutions that help businesses and individuals in approximately 70 countries and jurisdictions protect their assets and manage risks. For additional information, visit www.aig.com. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
Kendra Peavy
Cloaked
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other