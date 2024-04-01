Flottweg Food Processing Decanters Featured at Food Northwest in Portland

Flottweg centrifuges support many separation processes in food processing.

Flottweg experts will be at Booth #540 at the Oregon Convention Center to demonstrate its powerful food processing technologies.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food manufacturers consider the high quality of their end products and a cost-effective overall process to be crucial factors for success in competitive markets.

Flottweg food centrifuges support many separation processes in food processing. Its decanters and separators are high-quality machines with numerous functions and automatic processes that contribute to a high yield and consistently high product quality.

Flottweg has decades of experience in the manufacture of separation solutions for the food industry. With more than 4,000 machines in use in this area, Flottweg centrifuges are distinguished by the highest hygienic standards, flexibility, and "Made in Germany" product quality.

Flottweg will showcase its food processing decanters at Booth #540 at the 52nd Food Northwest Process and Packaging Expo in Portland, OR April 9-11.

Flottweg industrial centrifuges and centrifugal separators separate the starch and protein components from the various flour suspensions, separate and dewater fibers in the individual production processes, or recycle the wash and process water.

Flottweg decanter centrifuges and nozzle separators can process a high volume of the solid-liquid mixture and ensure consistent quality of the discharged solids. Centrifuges and belt presses are optimally adapted to the hygiene requirements of the starch industry. Individually tailored to the respective framework conditions and the respective separation process, Flottweg centrifuges are used in the recovery of a wide variety of starches.

Celebrating its 52nd year, the Food Northwest Process and Packaging Expo is the largest regional food manufacturing trade show in the United States. This convention brings industry professionals together for two full days of education, equipment and service solutions, and networking opportunities. The exhibit hall showcases cutting-edge technologies and new innovations, production line equipment, packaging, hygiene and much more.

