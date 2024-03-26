Bile Duct Cancer Market Analysis 2032: Epidemiology Forecast, Therapies, FDA Approvals and Companies by DelveInsight

Bile Duct Cancer Market

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Bile Duct Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Bile Duct Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Bile Duct Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Bile Duct Cancer market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Bile Duct Cancer market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Bile Duct Cancer treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Bile Duct Cancer market.

Some facts of the Bile Duct Cancer Market Report are:

• According to DelveInsight, Bile Duct Cancer market size is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2032.

• Leading Bile Duct Cancer companies working in the market are Merck, Incyte Corporation, AstraZeneca, Zymeworks, BeiGene, Taiho Oncology, Delcath Systems, Eisai, TransThera Sciences, Forma Therapeutics, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Celgene, Bristol Myer Squibb, Servier, and others.

• Key Bile Duct Cancer Therapies expected to launch in the market are KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), Pemigatinib, IMFINZI (durvalumab), FUTIBATINIB (TAS-120), TASURGRATINIB (E7090), TT-00420, LENVIMA (lenvatinib), ZANIDATAMAB, Nab-paclitaxel, LONSURF (Trifluridine and Tipiracil Hydrochloride/TAS-102), FT-2102, Azacitidine and others.

• According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total bile duct cancer diagnosed incident cases in the 7MM were approximately 46K in 2021.

• On Feb 2023, Incyte Corporation announced a Phase 2, Open-Label, Single-Arm, Multicenter Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Pemigatinib in Subjects With Advanced/Metastatic or Surgically Unresectable Cholangiocarcinoma Including FGFR2 Translocations Who Failed Previous Therapy - (FIGHT-202)

• On Jan 2023, Forma Therapeutics announced a single agent, open-label study in up to five cohorts (glioma, hepatobiliary tumors, chondrosarcoma, intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, and other IDH1 mutant solid tumors) that will include a Phase 1 dose confirmation followed by a Phase 2 investigation of clinical activity in up to 4 cohorts. During the dose confirmation, additional doses or altered dose schedules may be explored.

Bile Duct Cancer Overview

Bile duct cancer, also known as cholangiocarcinoma, is a rare but aggressive form of cancer that originates in the bile ducts. These ducts are responsible for carrying bile, a fluid that aids in digestion, from the liver to the small intestine. Bile duct cancer can occur in different parts of the bile duct system, including the intrahepatic (inside the liver), perihilar (where the ducts join outside the liver), or distal (closer to the small intestine) regions. This type of cancer is challenging to diagnose in its early stages because symptoms may not appear until the disease has progressed. Common symptoms include jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), abdominal pain, unexplained weight loss, and fatigue.

Risk factors for bile duct cancer include chronic inflammation of the bile ducts, certain liver diseases, bile duct abnormalities, exposure to certain chemicals, and certain genetic conditions. However, the exact cause of most cases remains unknown.

Treatment options for bile duct cancer include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and targeted therapy. The choice of treatment depends on the stage and location of the cancer, as well as the overall health of the patient.

Bile Duct Cancer Market

The Bile Duct Cancer market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Bile Duct Cancer market trends by analyzing the impact of current Bile Duct Cancer therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This section provides a comprehensive analysis of the Bile Duct Cancer market, focusing on the trends of each available drug and upcoming pipeline therapies. The evaluation includes factors such as the annual cost of therapy, criteria for inclusion and exclusion, mechanism of action, compliance rate, market demand, patient population growth, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, and insights from key opinion leaders. The gathered data regarding the Bile Duct Cancer market is presented in easily understandable tables and graphs, offering a clear overview of the market.

According to DelveInsight, the Bile Duct Cancer market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032.



Bile Duct Cancer Epidemiology

The Bile Duct Cancer epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Bile Duct Cancer patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Bile Duct Cancer market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Bile Duct Cancer Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Bile Duct Cancer drugs recently launched in the Bile Duct Cancer market or expected to be launched in 2019-2032. The analysis covers the Bile Duct Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Bile Duct Cancer Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Bile Duct Cancer market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Bile Duct Cancer Pipeline Development Activities

• KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab): Merck Sharp & Dohme

• IMFINZI (durvalumab): AstraZeneca

• FUTIBATINIB (TAS-120): Taiho Oncology

• TASURGRATINIB (E7090): Eisai

• TT-00420: TransThera Sciences (Nanjing)

• LENVIMA (lenvatinib): Eisai and Merck & Co

• ZANIDATAMAB: Zymeworks and BeiGene

• Nab-paclitaxel: Celgene/Bristol Myer Squibb

• LONSURF (Trifluridine and Tipiracil Hydrochloride/TAS-102): Taiho Pharmaceutical/Servier

Bile Duct Cancer Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Bile Duct Cancer Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Bile Duct Cancer treatment markets in the upcoming years are Merck, AstraZeneca, Zymeworks, BeiGene, Taiho Oncology, Delcath Systems, Eisai, TransThera Sciences, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Celgene, Bristol Myer Squibb, Servier, and others.

Scope of Bile Duct Cancer Report

• Study Period: 2019–2032

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]

• Base Year: 2021

• Key Bile Duct Cancer Companies: Merck, AstraZeneca, Zymeworks, BeiGene, Taiho Oncology, Delcath Systems, Eisai, TransThera Sciences, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Celgene, Bristol Myer Squibb, Servier, and others.

• Key Pipeline Bile Duct Cancer Therapies: KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), IMFINZI (durvalumab), FUTIBATINIB (TAS-120), TASURGRATINIB (E7090), TT-00420, LENVIMA (lenvatinib), ZANIDATAMAB, Nab-paclitaxel, LONSURF (Trifluridine and Tipiracil Hydrochloride/TAS-102), and others.

Bile Duct Cancer Report Key Insights

1. Bile Duct Cancer Patient Population

2. Bile Duct Cancer Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Bile Duct Cancer Market

4. Bile Duct Cancer Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Bile Duct Cancer Market Opportunities

6. Bile Duct Cancer Therapeutic Approaches

7. Bile Duct Cancer Pipeline Analysis

8. Bile Duct Cancer Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Bile Duct Cancer Market

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Bile Duct Cancer Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Bile Duct Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

5. Bile Duct Cancer Disease Background and Overview

6. Bile Duct Cancer Patient Journey

7. Bile Duct Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Bile Duct Cancer Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Bile Duct Cancer Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Bile Duct Cancer Treatment

11. Bile Duct Cancer Marketed Products

12. Bile Duct Cancer Emerging Therapies

13. Bile Duct Cancer Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Bile Duct Cancer Market Outlook (7 major markets)

16. Bile Duct Cancer Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. KOL Views on the Bile Duct Cancer Market

18. Bile Duct Cancer Market Drivers

19. Bile Duct Cancer Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

