Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market to Show Incredible Growth at a CAGR of 19.0% by 2030

Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Markets Size

The global cerium oxide nanoparticles market is projected to reach $2,115.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% from 2021 to 2030

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cerium oxide nanoparticles industry was accounted for $385.2 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.11 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Collaborations & strategic alliances and government funding & support for nanomaterials drive the growth of the global cerium oxide nanoparticles market. However, concerns over their environmental impact and their toxicity hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advancements of technologies, increase in R&D activities, and rise in opportunities in various industries would open new opportunities for the market players.ast 2021–2030".

Download Sample Report in PDF Format: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1717

Major Market Players

American Elements

Meliorum Technologies, Inc.

Inframat Advanced Materials, LLC

Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

Nyacol Nano Technologies, Inc.

SkySpring Nanomaterials, Inc.

PlasmaChem GmbH

Stream Chemicals, Inc.

Key Findings Of Study

By form, powder is anticipated to be the fastest-growing technology segment in terms of value, growing at a CAGR of 20.3%, throughout 2021–2030. The dispersion segment occupied the maximum share of the market with x% of the total volume in 2020.

By application, the polishing segment emerged as the global leader by acquiring around 36.9% market share in 2020 in terms of revenue and is anticipated to show a significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Region-wise, North America is the major consumer of cerium oxide nanoparticles among other regions. It accounted for around 38.5% of the global market share in 2020 and Asia-Pacific is expected to witness lucrative growth rate over the forecast period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1717

The dispersion segment held the lion's share

By form, the dispersion segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around three-fifths of the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market, due to size of nanoparticles being retained and preventing particle agglomeration in dispersion form. However, the powder segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period, owing to growth of end-use industries such as biomedical, catalyst, and personal care & cosmetics.

The biomedical segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By application, the biomedical segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 20.8% from 2021 to 2030, as cerium oxide nanoparticles are used in various biological fields including bioanalysis, biomedicine, drug delivery, and bio-scaffolding. However, the polishing segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market, as cerium oxide nanoparticles polish and clean architectural glass and micro-roughness on glass that can build up from prolonged exposure to outside elements.

Don't miss out on business opportunities, Buy Now and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow: https://bit.ly/4awZXn9

North America to dominate the market

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market, due to surge in investment in R&D in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period, due to rapid industrialization and increase in investment in biomedical and catalyst applications in emerging economies.

For More Details: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cerium-oxide-nanoparticles-market-to-garner-2-11-billion-globally-by-2030-at-19-0-cagr-says-allied-market-research-301554827.html

Related Reports:

Silver Nanoparticles Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/silver-nanoparticles-market-A06923

Sodium Methoxide Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sodium-methoxide-market

Zirconium Dioxide Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/zirconium-dioxide-market-A07286

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.