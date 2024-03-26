Habilite Clinics - Super Speciality Clinics in Delhi NCR, Advanced Laparoscopic & Laser Surgery
Advanced Laparoscopic & Laser Surgery in DelhiNEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Habilite Clinics, located in South Delhi, specialises in providing exceptional laparoscopic (keyhole) and laser surgeries for a wide range of abdominal and anorectal issues. Our mission is to create a comfortable and stress-free environment where patients receive personalised care from a highly skilled team.
Led by renowned bariatric and laparoscopic surgeon Dr. Kapil Agrawal, our team boasts over 20 years of experience and expertise. We cater to patients from around the globe, offering top-notch services and a seamless surgical experience.
Comprehensive Services
At Habilite Clinics, we provide:
Preoperative evaluations and counselling
Support groups
Medical follow-ups
Nutritional testing
Customised solutions for anorectal disorders (e.g., piles, fistulas, pilonidal sinus)
Advanced laparoscopic surgeries for hernia and gallstones
Cutting-Edge Techniques
Our team utilises the latest minimally invasive surgical techniques, including single-port surgery, which minimises scarring and recovery time.
Beyond Surgery
We believe in delivering holistic care that extends beyond the operating room. Our dedicated team provides support throughout the entire recovery process, ensuring a smooth and comfortable experience.
Specialized Services:
Laparoscopic Bariatric Surgery:
Sleeve gastrectomy
Gastric bypass
Mini gastric bypass
Duodenal jejunal bypass
Revision bariatric surgery
Intra gastric balloon
Medical/Non-Surgical Weight Loss Programme
About Habilite Clinics
Dr. Kapil Agrawal, Director MBBS, MS (Surgery), MRCS (London, UK), MMED (Singapore), FMAS Senior Consultant, Laparoscopic & Bariatric Surgeon.
Dr. Agrawal is recognised as one of the leading bariatric, metabolic, and laparoscopic surgeons in Delhi, India. He is renowned for his patient-centric approach, innovative techniques, and surgical precision.
Dr. Kapil Agrawal
Habilite Clinics
+91 9999456455
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube