Genital Warts Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

In 2021, the Genital Warts (Condyloma Acuminatum) market size in the 7MM+China was USD 983 million, which is expected to grow by 2032.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Genital Warts Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Genital Warts, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Genital Warts market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Genital Warts Market Report:

The Genital Warts market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

On March 17, 2021, Verrica entered into a License Agreement with Torii Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. granting Torii an exclusive license to develop and commercialize Verrica’s product candidates for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum and common warts in Japan, including VP-102.

Key Genital Warts Companies: Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Tamir Biotechnology, Novan Inc., Medicis Pharmaceuticals, Aresus Pharma, AbbVie, and others

Key Genital Warts Therapies: Imiquimod, Veregen (Polyphenon E), VP-102, Ranpirnase (RanTop), and others

According to DelveInsight's assessment, the estimated total number of cases of Genital Warts in the 7MM+China region was 1,392,836 in 2021.

In 2021, the United States had the highest number of Genital Warts cases, totaling 545,316 cases, and this figure is expected to increase in the future.

Among European countries, Germany had the highest number of Genital Warts cases, with 77,210 reported cases in 2021, followed by France with 55,798 cases. Conversely, Spain had the lowest number of reported cases, with 42,588.

In 2021, the therapeutic market for Genital Warts in the 7MM+China region reached USD 983 million.

The United States dominated this market, representing approximately 66% of the total market size in 7MM+China in 2021, surpassing other major markets such as the EU5 countries (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), Japan, and China.

Among the EU5 countries, Germany led with a market size of USD 53 million in 2021, while Spain had the smallest market size for Genital Warts at USD 29 million in the same year.

Japan's market size for Genital Warts was estimated to be USD 18 million in 2021, accounting for 2% of the total market size in the 7MM+China region.

Japan reported 38,043 cases of Genital Warts in 2021, representing approximately 3% of the total cases in the 7MM+China region.

The Genital Warts market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Genital Warts pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Genital Warts market dynamics.

Genital Warts Overview

Genital warts, also known as condylomata acuminata, are a sexually transmitted infection caused by certain strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV). These warts typically appear as small, flesh-colored or gray growths in the genital area. They can vary in size and shape, ranging from small, flat lesions to larger, cauliflower-like bumps.

Genital warts are usually transmitted through sexual contact, including vaginal, anal, or oral sex with an infected partner. However, they can also be transmitted through non-penetrative sexual activities.

Symptoms of genital warts may include:

Small, flesh-colored or gray growths in the genital or anal area

Itching or discomfort in the affected area

Bleeding during sexual intercourse

In some cases, genital warts may cause no symptoms at all and may go unnoticed. However, even without symptoms, the virus can still be transmitted to sexual partners.

Treatment options for genital warts focus on removing the warts and reducing symptoms. These may include topical medications, such as creams or solutions applied directly to the warts, or procedures like cryotherapy (freezing the warts), electrocautery (burning the warts), or surgical removal.

It's important to note that while treatment can remove visible warts, it does not cure the underlying HPV infection. As a result, genital warts can recur even after successful treatment. Additionally, certain strains of HPV that cause genital warts are also associated with an increased risk of cervical, anal, and other cancers. Therefore, individuals with genital warts should undergo regular screenings for these cancers as recommended by their healthcare provider.

Prevention of genital warts includes practicing safe sex, including the consistent and correct use of condoms, limiting the number of sexual partners, and getting vaccinated against HPV. The HPV vaccine is highly effective at preventing infection with the strains of HPV that are most commonly associated with genital warts and certain cancers. It is typically recommended for both males and females in adolescence or early adulthood.

Genital Warts Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Genital Warts Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Genital Warts market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Genital Warts

Prevalent Cases of Genital Warts by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Genital Warts

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Genital Warts

Genital Warts Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Genital Warts market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Genital Warts market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Genital Warts Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Genital Warts Therapies

Imiquimod

Veregen (Polyphenon E)

VP-102

Ranpirnase (RanTop)

Genital Warts Key Companies

Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Tamir Biotechnology

Novan Inc.

Medicis Pharmaceuticals

Aresus Pharma

AbbVie

Genital Warts Market Outlook

Current treatments for genital warts mainly focus on removing the warts, but evidence supporting their long-term effectiveness or ability to reduce recurrence rates is scarce. There's a wide array of therapies available, varying in cost, side effects, dosing schedules, treatment duration, and overall efficacy. DelveInsight's market forecast specifically addresses revenue generated by pharmacological therapies prescribed for genital warts management, excluding revenue from devices, surgical procedures, or prophylaxis measures. The market is categorized based on treatment mode: either topical or systemic.

While various treatment options exist alongside topical therapies, there's no clear data demonstrating the superiority of one over the other, and direct comparisons are limited. A well-designed study comparing different treatment options directly would provide valuable insights for decision-making. According to research by Hoy et al. (2009), around 40% of individuals opt for patient-applied therapies, with roughly half of them receiving physician-applied treatments.

In the emerging landscape, companies like Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Tamir Biotechnology, and Novan Inc. are conducting late-phase clinical trials for topical treatments of genital warts.

Scope of the Genital Warts Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Genital Warts Companies: Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Tamir Biotechnology, Novan Inc., Medicis Pharmaceuticals, Aresus Pharma, AbbVie, and others

Key Genital Warts Therapies: Imiquimod, Veregen (Polyphenon E), VP-102, Ranpirnase (RanTop), and others

Genital Warts Therapeutic Assessment: Genital Warts current marketed and Genital Warts emerging therapies

Genital Warts Market Dynamics: Genital Warts market drivers and Genital Warts market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Genital Warts Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Genital Warts Market Access and Reimbursement

