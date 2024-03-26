Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market to Reach $7,833 Million by 2024, Growing at 5.5% CAGR.

Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market

Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024

In 2017, by class, the class 2 segment dominated the global multilayer ceramic capacitor market, in terms of revenue. Furthermore, the consumer electronics led, followed by automotive in 2017.” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Class (Class 1 and Class 2, Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024

A Capacitor is an electric component formed by two electrical conductors separated by an insulating material. Multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) consists a number of layers of ceramic inner electrodes in a sandwich structure. MLCC is a surface-mounted device (SMD) capacitor, which is used in a wide range of capacitance applications such as telecommunications, data processing, PCs, hard disks, game PCs, DVDs, video cameras, mobile phones, general electronic circuits, and others.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4655

At present, Asia-Pacific dominates the market, followed by North America. In 2017, China dominated the Asia-Pacific market and Germany led the overall market in Europe. However, in North America, the U.S. currently leads the market.

Enhanced frequency characteristics and high resistance to abnormal voltage propel the growth of the global MLCC market. In addition, performance advantages of MLCC such as high capacitance & lower impedance and its compact size contribute towards the market growth. However, MLCCs are highly prone to physical damage such as cracking, which hampers the market growth.

Buy Complete Report @:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/46dd2374d87ececa36f56c278d628314

Competitive Analysis:

The multilayer ceramic capacitor industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the multilayer ceramic capacitor market include,

● KEMET CORPORATION,

● KYOCERA CORPORATION (AVX CORPORATION),

● MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.,

● DARFON ELECTRONICS CORP.,

● TDK CORPORATION,

● TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.,

● YAGEO CORPORATION,

● SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS CO., LTD.,

● WALSIN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION,

● VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.

Enhanced Frequency Characteristics of MLCCs:

MLCCs possess low equivalent series resistance (ESR). ESR is the resistance component of a capacitors internal electrode. Furthermore, a high ESR generates high amount of heat due to resistance component, as well as degrades the frequency of the impedance (the effective resistance of an electric circuit). Hence, there is a requirement of low ESR whenever a capacitor is mounted around any semiconductor chip for the purpose of decoupling to absorb noise. With the help of MLCCs frequency characteristic, the impedance improves, which drives the growth of the global market.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international security screening market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Inquiry before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4655

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

● The NP0 (C0G) segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.

● In 2017, X7R segment was the highest revenue contributor in the class 2 segment.

● LAMEA is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

● In 2017, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest market share, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.