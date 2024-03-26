Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Report 2032: Epidemiology, Therapies, Latest FDA, Approvals by DelveInsight

In 2022, the market size of ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer was ~USD 800 million in the United Sates, which is further expected to increase by 2032.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Report:

The Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

On October 21, 2022, Sermonix Pharmaceuticals Inc., a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics to treat ESR1-mutated metastatic breast and gynecological cancers specifically, presented additional findings from its Phase II Evaluation of Lasofoxifene in ESR1 Mutations (ELAINE 1) study today at the 4th Annual Congress of the International Society of Liquid Biopsy (ISLB) in Miami.

On August 17, 2022, Sanofi discontinued the global clinical development program of amcenestrant, an investigational oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD).

In August 2022, Zentalis announced that they discontinued the clinical development of ZN-c5, its oral SERD, and ZN-e4, its EGFRinhibitor, following completion of its existing clinical trials, which are closed to accrual, in these two programs.

In August 2022, the FDA granted priority review to NDA seeking the approval of elacestrant for use in patients with estrogen receptor (ER)–positive/HER2-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer. Under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act, the regulatory agency is expected to decide on the application by February 17, 2023.

In August 2022, FDA granted a fast-track designation to OP-1250 for the treatment of patients with ER-positive, HER2- metastatic breast cancer.

In April 2022, Roche announced the first-quarter result and stated that giredestrant missed the mark in the Phase II acelERA trial in advanced breast cancer, the emerging oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) class.

Key Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Companies: AstraZeneca, Olema Pharmaceuticals, Arvinas, Sermonix Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, H3 Biomedicine, Eisai, Pfizer, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Zenopharm, and others

Key Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapies: Elacestrant (RAD1901), Ibrance (Palbociclib), Rintodestrant (G1T48), SCO-120, ZB716, ARV-471, Lasofoxifene, H3B-6545, Giredestrant (RG6171, GDC-9545), Camizestrant (AZD9833), ZN-c5, OP1250, and others

ESR1 mutations are rare in primary tumors (about 1%), but they become more common (between 10% to 50%) in metastatic cancers that are resistant to endocrine therapy. These mutations are linked to shorter progression-free survival.

As of 2022, the market size for ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer was highest in the US among the 7MM (seven major markets), amounting to roughly USD 800 million. This figure is projected to grow by 2032.

ORSERDU (elacestrant) represents a significant breakthrough in endocrine therapy, being the first innovation in 20 years specifically designed to target ESR1 mutations in ER-positive, HER2-negative, advanced, or metastatic breast cancer patients who have experienced disease progression after at least one round of endocrine therapy.

The emergence of several new selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) in the ESR1 landscape has shown promising potential for this patient group, both when used alone and in combination therapies.

There is a pressing need for new endocrine therapy agents that demonstrate robust and lasting effectiveness in patients who have undergone extensive treatment, including those who have already received standard-of-care first-line therapy with CDK4/6 inhibitors, as well as those with ESR1 mutations.

The Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market dynamics.

The majority of breast cancer patients are categorized into localized and regional stages. ESR1 mutations specifically occur in HR-positive patients following treatment with an aromatase inhibitor in the metastatic setting.

In the United States, the total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer was approximately 19,000 in 2022. Within this, around 18,000 cases were estimated to be diagnosed prevalent cases of ESR1-mutated HR-positive Metastatic Breast Cancer on first-line treatment.

Among the EU4 countries, Germany reported the highest number of cases of ESR1 mutation in metastatic breast cancer, followed by France, with Spain having the lowest number of cases in 2022.

According to estimates from DelveInsight, Japan recorded approximately 45,000 cases of metastatic breast cancer, constituting around 13% of the total cases in the 7MM. The total diagnosed prevalent cases of ESR1-mutated metastatic breast cancer in Japan were approximately 5,000, with an expected increase during the study period.

Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Overview

Metastatic breast cancer, also known as Stage IV breast cancer, originates in the breast tissue before spreading to other areas of the body. Estradiol, a steroid hormone, plays a crucial role in breast cancer progression, with the majority of cases initially dependent on estrogen and expressing the estrogen receptor (ER). ESR1 mutations are more frequently observed in cancers that have progressed following treatment with aromatase inhibitors, and they are relatively uncommon in patients with inherent resistance to endocrine therapy.

While ESR1 mutations are rare in primary breast cancer, they are prevalent in advanced breast cancers that have been previously treated with aromatase inhibitors, suggesting their emergence due to selective treatment pressures. These mutations typically occur in specific regions of the ER's ligand-binding domain, leading to continuous ER activity independent of ligand presence.

Detection of mutations, including ESR1 mutations, can be conducted using sensitive next-generation sequencing (MPS) on tumor tissue or baseline liquid biopsies at the time of diagnosis. Droplet Digital PCR (ddPCR) is often employed post-neoadjuvant therapy to confirm the presence of ESR1 mutations.

Get a Free sample for the Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HR-Positive Breast Cancer

Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HR-positive Breast Cancer

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Metastatic Breast Cancer

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer

Line-wise treatable cases of ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer epidemiology trends @ Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Epidemiology Forecast

Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapies and Key Companies

Elacestrant (RAD1901): Radius Pharmaceuticals/Berlin-Chemie (Menarini Group)

Ibrance (Palbociclib): Pfizer

Rintodestrant (G1T48): G1 Therapeutics, Inc.

SCO-120: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company

ZB716: Zenopharm

ARV-471: Arvinas

Lasofoxifene: Sermonix Pharmaceuticals

H3B-6545: H3 Biomedicine/Eisai

Giredestrant (RG6171, GDC-9545): Roche

Camizestrant (AZD9833): AstraZeneca

ZN-c5: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

OP1250: Olema Pharmaceuticals

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market share @ Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment Landscape

Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Dynamics

The prevalence of ESR1-mutated metastatic breast cancer is anticipated to rise in the foreseeable future. This escalation is attributed to the increasing global incidence of ER-positive breast cancer, coupled with a greater utilization of endocrine therapies, which will contribute to a higher occurrence of ESR1 mutant breast cancer cases and consequently, an expansion in treatment options. Additionally, the uptick in clinical trial endeavors focusing on emerging therapies will propel the ESR1-mutated metastatic breast cancer market forward.

Moreover, the absence of approved and efficacious treatments may create favorable market conditions for emerging therapies targeting ESR1-mutated metastatic breast cancer. Furthermore, the growing awareness of the disease among researchers, healthcare providers, and patients will augment the market size for this specific subtype of breast cancer.

Furthermore, the current unmet need within the ESR1 mutant breast cancer market lies in medications that offer improved safety and efficacy to deliver optimal outcomes. There is a demand for therapies that enhance patient compliance in this segment of the breast cancer market.

Nevertheless, a lack of understanding regarding the occurrence and clinical significance of ESR1 mutations may represent a missed opportunity within the market to accurately diagnose and treat affected individuals. Existing pharmacological interventions have limitations, including restricted efficacy, and may even be implicated as a causative factor in the development of this mutation among patients.

Current treatments such as CDK4/6 inhibitors are prohibitively expensive. Given that this mutation was only identified a decade ago, there is limited data available from studies, resulting in relatively minimal progress in this field to date. Additionally, stringent pricing and reimbursement policies are poised to pose significant challenges to the growth of the ESR1 mutant breast cancer market. Another significant barrier to satisfactory patient care is the lack of awareness, which could potentially hinder the growth of the ESR1-mutated breast cancer market.

Scope of the Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Companies: AstraZeneca, Olema Pharmaceuticals, Arvinas, Sermonix Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, H3 Biomedicine, Eisai, Pfizer, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Zenopharm, and others

Key Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapies: Elacestrant (RAD1901), Ibrance (Palbociclib), Rintodestrant (G1T48), SCO-120, ZB716, ARV-471, Lasofoxifene, H3B-6545, Giredestrant (RG6171, GDC-9545), Camizestrant (AZD9833), ZN-c5, OP1250, and others

Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer current marketed and Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer emerging therapies

Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Dynamics: Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market drivers and Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer

4. Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer

9. Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Unmet Needs

11. Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Drivers

16. Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Barriers

17. Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Appendix

18. Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Reports:

Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline

"Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market. A detailed picture of the Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer treatment guidelines.

Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Epidemiology

DelveInsight's 'Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Epidemiology Forecast to 2032' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Esr1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Latest Reports by DelveInsight

Adalimumab Biosimilar Market | Arbovirus Infection Market | Artificial Pancreas Device System Market | Dental Equipment Market | Gluten Sensitivity Market | Hypothyroidism Market | Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market | Mayus Kinase Jak Inhibitors Market | Mild Dry Eye Market | Mucopolysaccharidosis Market | Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Market | Pyoderma Gangrenosum Market | Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market | Intrathecal Pumps Market | Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market | Yellow Fever Market | Laryngeal Cancer Market | Female Infertility Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Chronic Brain Damage Market | Spain Healthcare Outlook Market | Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma Market | Asthma Diagnostic Devices Market | Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market | Airway Management Devices Market | Cough Assist Devices Market | Pulse Oximeters Market | Hemodialysis Catheter Devices Market | Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Germany Healthcare Outlook | Biopsy Devices Pipeline Insight | Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market | Infliximab Biosimilar Insight | Eosinophilic Asthma Market | Cushing Syndrome Market | Functional Dyspepsia Market | Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC) Devices Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Media Contact

Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Contact Person: Kritika Rehani

Email: info@delveinsight.com

Contact No.: +14699457679

City: 304 S. Jones Blvd #2432, Las Vegas

State: Nevada (89107)

Country: United States

Website: https://www.delveinsight.com/consulting