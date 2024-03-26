Market Size Of Gear Bicycle Industry is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% by 2032

Gear Bicycle Market

Gear bicycle consist of toothed wheels connected by a chain, enhancing speed and facilitating the rider in overcoming resistance.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐆𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐁𝐢𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by Sales Channel (Online, Offline), Application (Adventure, Sports), and End User (Men, Women): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global gear bicycle industry size generated $37.26 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $63.46 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12256

Increase in adoption of gear bicycles among men for multiple activities such as sporting, adventures, fun rides, and regular travelling notably contributes toward the growth of the market. Moreover, the Giro d'Italia is one of the sporting competitions that is only for men where gear cycle is used. In addition, a lot of fitness associations encourage riding gear bicycles through competitions, enjoyable rides, and fitness. Consequently, the market for gear bicycles is growing as a result of all these factors.

Prime determinants of growth

The global gear bicycle market has experienced significant growth and transformation, driven by surge in outdoor sports, increase in health awareness, low maintenance cost of gear bicycles. A gear bicycle serves as an environmentally friendly means of transportation, offered in a different type, including electric bikes and mountain bikes.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐘𝐃𝐄𝐑 𝐂𝐘𝐂𝐋𝐄 𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐀𝐓𝐄 𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃, 𝐌𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐃𝐀 𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐘 𝐂𝐎., 𝐋𝐓𝐃., 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐨 𝐄𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨 & 𝐂. 𝐒.𝐫.𝐥., 𝐒𝐂𝐎𝐓𝐓 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐒𝐀, 𝐆𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐁𝐢𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 , 𝐒𝐏𝐄𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐙𝐄𝐃 𝐁𝐈𝐂𝐘𝐂𝐋𝐄 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐏𝐎𝐍𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐒, 𝐈𝐍𝐂., 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐱 𝐁𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐬, 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐤 𝐁𝐢𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐊𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐁𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐬, 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐍.𝐕.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gear-bicycle-market/purchase-options

There is a significant surge in the popularity of gear bicycle racing for diverse physical activities, which is contributing to a rising demand. The prominence of international sports events are motivating consumers to participate in various cycling activities. These sports events motive athletes and regular citizens to adopt cycling. This contributes toward the growth of the global market. Gear cycles are equipped with advanced braking systems, delivering superior stopping power. This feature facilitates easy navigation through busy roads and enables the person to avoid obstacles with increased efficiency.

There is a substantial rise in the demand for gear bicycle racing among individuals engaging in various physical activities. Furthermore, the ongoing trend towards increased competitive participation is fostering the demand for leisure pursuits like running and cycling globally. Additionally, the emphasis on sports for health benefits, the growing impact of celebrity endorsements, and the prevalence of international sports events are motivating consumers to actively participate in diverse cycling activities. As a result, these factors are anticipated to continue propelling the gear bicycle market throughout the forecast period.

By application, the adventure segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.2%, geared bicycle offers a solution for safe and comfortable rides. By adjusting the resistance levels to match the preferred pedaling pace, riders alleviate stress on their muscles and joints, owing to the flexibility provided by the multiple gears. However, the sports segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the ongoing trend towards increased competitive events and interest in leisure activities such as running and cycling globally.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market Gear Bicycle Market share in terms of revenue in 2022 witnessing a CAGR of 6.2%, as some of the major associations in Asia-Pacific are the Cycling Federation of India and the Chinese Association. These associations not only promote sports and events but also influence customers for usage of bicycles. Furthermore, electric bicycles are gaining high traction in the region. All these bicycles are equipped with gears owing to the customers preference. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the leasing of bikes in LAMEA. Leasing bicycles is not only cost-efficient but also provides health benefits to users. Furthermore, increasing usage of bikes is resolving the issue of traffic congestion.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12256

Furthermore, customers demand innovation to improve the experience with bicycles. As a result, manufacturers especially of electric bikes focus on new product launches. Manufacturers are improvisation in internal cabling, SIM built frame, and road style geometry in bikes. Furthermore, the use of bicycles is increasing in postal services and similar delivery services and to commute to office, which significantly contributes toward the Gear Bicycle market growth. This is attributed to the fact that bicycles serve as an efficient means of travel within short distances.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

-> By Sales Channel, the Online segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the gear bicycle market in the near future.

-> By Application, the Adventure segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the market in the near future.

-> By End User, Men segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the market in the near future.

-> By Region, LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Minibus Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2024/01/22/2812718/0/en/Minibus-Market-to-Reach-15-5-billion-Globally-by-2032-at-4-7-CAGR-Allied-Market-Research.html

Automotive Garage Equipment Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-garage-equipment-market-to-reach-35-52-billion-globally-by-2032-at-7-5-cagr-allied-market-research-302081608.html

Bicycle Lights Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/01/10/2586410/0/en/Bicycle-Lights-Market-Size-to-Generate-772-3-Million-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

Traction Motor Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/traction-motor-market-worth-30-06-bn-globally-by-2027-at-13-7-cagr-allied-market-research-301130901.html