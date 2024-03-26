Defense Tactical Radio Market Set to Reach $26.59 billion by 2030, with Remarkable CAGR 10.5% | Industry Dynamics

North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share.

Rise in need for lightweight and small military handheld radio, increase in significance of effective communication operations, drive the growth of the global defense tactical radio market. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, the global defense tactical radio market size was valued at $9.46 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $26.59 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in need for lightweight and small military handheld radio, increase in significance of effective communication operations, and wide application in various sectors drive the growth of the global defense tactical radio market.

The global defense tactical radio market is characterized by the presence a lot of local and international market players. The analysis illustrates the share of the prominent companies operating in the market. These companies tend to expand their market presence by adopting strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches.

The expansion of the defense tactical radio market is significantly fueled by the ongoing modernization efforts undertaken by armed forces globally. Military entities persistently strive to update their communication infrastructure to align with technological advancements and maintain a strategic advantage in contemporary warfare. These endeavors are driven by the imperative to address the constraints of outdated communication systems, foster interoperability among diverse units and agencies, and bolster operational effectiveness. Additionally, the dynamic landscape of security threats serves as a pivotal factor propelling market growth.

Tactical radios are increasingly prevalent within the defense and military realms, facilitating crucial communication across battlefield forces. Representing a burgeoning technology, these systems boast attributes such as lightweight design, geofencing capabilities, and superior sound quality, essential for effective communication. Embracing a communications revolution, the military sector is transitioning towards advanced, intricate systems, aiming for rapid, adaptable, and cost-effective communication solutions. Consequently, the adoption of defense tactical radios is poised to experience significant traction in the market.

Europe is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for tactical radio from defense and public safety sectors. Use of tactical radio is gradually increasing in sectors such as transportation, construction, and hospitality. It is widely used for effective communication and provides enhanced services to users. The players in the market are developing high-quality and low-cost tactical radios to cater to small industries in the region. Europe primarily uses tactical radio in its defense and public safety sectors. These sectors use tactical radio for effective communication in times of terrorist attacks, fire, as well as during natural disasters, such as earthquakes, cyclones, and other calamities. Use of tactical radio enables first responders to provide safety to citizens and maintain peace in the region.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global defense tactical radio market based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the handheld radio segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the vehicle mounted radio segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the army segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the special operation forces segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 12.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

The key players mentioned in the report are BAE Systems, BK Technologies, General Dynamic Corporation, Hytera Communications, ICOM Inc, L3 Harris, Leonardo S.P.A., MCS Digital, Motorola Solutions, and Thales Group. These key players have adopted several strategies, such as new product launch & development, acquisition, partnership & collaboration, and business expansion, to increase their footprint in the defense tactical radio industry during the forecast period

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆

• The handheld radio segment is expected to generate the highest revenue during the defense tactical radio market forecast period.

• The special operation forces segment is expected to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period.

• North America is expected to register the highest revenue during the forecast period.

