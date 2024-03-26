Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Market ~USD 266 Million in 2022, estimates DelveInsight

Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Market Market

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's " Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Market Research Report

• The increase in Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection market size is a direct consequence of increasing diagnosed prevalence and launch of emerging therapies in the 7MM.

• As per DelveInsight analysis, in 2022 the total incident cases of CRE infection in the US was approximately 13,555 and these cases are expected to rise in the study period 2020-2034.

• According to a study titled “Treatment Options for Carbapenem-resistant Gram-negative Bacterial Infections” (2019), just over 10% of K. pneumoniae that cause healthcare-associated infections in the US hospitals are currently carbapenem-resistant.

• The leading Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Companies working in the market include Deerfield Management Company, Cipla, Merck, Pfizer/AbbVie, Shionogi, La Jolla, Wockhardt, Pfizer/AbbVie, Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Fedorapharma/Meiji Seika Pharma/Hoffmann-La Roche, and others.

• Promising Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include BOS-228, Nacubactam, SPR206, Fecal microbiota transplantation, plazomicin and others.

• March 2024: National University of Singapore announced a study of Phase 4 clinical trials for Rapid Diagnostics. The primary hypothesis is that these interventions will lead to improved clinical outcomes amongst patients with hospital-acquired bloodstream infection, hospital-acquired pneumonia or ventilator-associated pneumonia due to carbapenem non-susceptible Pseudomonas aeruginosa or Enterobacterales, compared to standard antibiotic susceptibility testing.

Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Overview

Enterobacteriaceae are a family of bacteria (germs) that commonly live in a person’s bowel without causing illness. Carbapenems are powerful antibiotics used to treat serious infections. Some Enterobacteriaceae have become resistant to these antibiotics which means they are no longer effective in fighting any infections that may develop. These are referred to as Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae or CRE.

Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Incident Cases

• Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Age-specific Incident cases

• Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Type-specific Incident Cases

• Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Treatable Cases

Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Therapies and Companies

• BOS-228: Boston Pharmaceutical

• Nacubactam: Fedora Pharmaceuticals/Meiji Seika Pharma

• SPR206: Spero Therapeutics

• Fecal microbiota transplantation: Mikrobiomik Healthcare Company

• plazomicin: Achaogen, Inc.

Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Market Insights

The scientific community has focused its efforts on identifying new strategies for combating drug resistance by repositioning non-antibiotic drugs in the antimicrobial arsenal or reconceptualizing old antibiotics. One of the methodologies in the post-antibiotic era is the use of non-antibiotic drugs for the treatment of multidrug-resistant infections. The benefits are considerable; the details of these drugs’ pharmacokinetics and toxicity are already known, and therefore the drugs can be passed directly into phase II of clinical trials. However, the costly disadvantage of clinical trials and patent rights remains.

Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Emerging Therapy Assessment

Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection companies across the globe are working toward the development of new treatment therapies for CRE infection. Some of the key players below in the market are involved in developing therapies for bacterial infection, Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) Infection.

Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Drugs Uptake

OP0595 (Nacubactam) is a novel serine β-lactamase inhibitor in clinical development and inhibits Ambler class A, class C, and some class D β-lactamases. In addition, it has penicillin-binding protein (PBP) 2-dependent antibacterial activity and an ‘enhancer’ effect when combined with β-lactams bound to PBP3. It is currently in Phase III (Japan, Overseas) of clinical trials and is being developed by Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd for the treatment of adults With Infection Due to Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacterales.

SPR206 (Spero Therapeutics) is an innovative, investigational IV direct-acting antibiotic that has shown antibiotic activity against MDR Gram-negative pathogens, including carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae, Acinetobacter baumannii and Pseudomonas aeruginosa in preclinical studies. Spero is planning a Phase II clinical trial of SPR206, a novel investigational intravenously (IV) administered next generation polymyxin antibiotic being developed to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) Gram-negative bacterial infections.

Scope of the Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Market Research Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2020-2034

• Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Companies- Deerfield Management Company, Cipla, Merck, Pfizer/AbbVie, Shionogi, La Jolla, Wockhardt, Pfizer/AbbVie, Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Fedorapharma/Meiji Seika Pharma/Hoffmann-La Roche, and others.

• Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Pipeline Therapies- BOS-228, Nacubactam, SPR206, Fecal microbiota transplantation, plazomicin and others.

• Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Market Dynamics: Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Market Drivers and Barriers

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Executive Summary

3. Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Market Overview at a Glance

5. Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection: Disease Background and Overview

6. Patient Journey

7. Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Treatment

11. Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Marketed Products

12. Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Emerging Therapies

13. Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection: Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Market Outlook

16. Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Market Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection KOL Views

18. Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Market Drivers

19. Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Infection Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

