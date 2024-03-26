The AzDA Cares Foundation Redefines Dental Care for Arizona's Communities

AzDA Cares

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past 12 years, the Arizona Mission of Mercy (AZMOM) has been a cornerstone in the community and a beacon of hope for countless individuals needing dental care. Thanks to the unwavering dedication of volunteers and the generous support of community partners, AZMOM been able to provide approximately $25 million worth of dental services to thousands of patients.

Reflecting on the tremendous impact AZMOM has had, the AzDA Cares Foundation has decided to embark on a new journey to expand its reach beyond the confines of the Valley. That means the 2023 AZMOM event was the last, but this end also paves the way for an exciting new chapter of community-driven dental care initiatives across Arizona.

This decision stems from the commitment to fulfilling the mission of the AzDA Cares Foundation: to prevent dental disease, provide dental education, and offer care to Arizona's underserved populations. By reimagining AZMOM in a statewide context, we can better fulfill this mission and make a lasting difference in the lives of countless individuals. The AZMOM spirit will be brought forward into multiple missions throughout the state as AzDA Cares moves to its next chapter.

AzDA Cares: Changing Lives, One Smile at a Time

The newly formed AzDA Cares Foundation envisions a community united by compassion, aiming to prevent dental diseases and extend education and dental care to all of Arizona’s residents, regardless of their ability to pay. The ultimate goal is to prevent dental disease while working to address and restore dental health. The foundation is determined to eliminate the oral health crisis in the state.

The AzDA Cares Foundation Upcoming Events

Special Olympics Special Smiles - April 26-27, 2024: On April 26th and 27th, 2024, the AzDA Cares Foundation will sponsor and participate in the Special Olympics Special Smiles event. This initiative imparts comprehensive oral health care information and teaches proper brushing and flossing techniques to participating Special Olympics athletes. The event will provide free dental screenings for the athletes.

About AzDA Cares Foundation:

The AzDA Cares Foundation is the combination of two esteemed non-profit organizations, the Arizona Dental Foundation and the Central Arizona Dental Society Foundation. Driven by a shared passion for enhancing oral health care accessibility, the foundation strives to create a healthier community by preventing dental diseases and promoting education and dental care for underserved citizens. The foundation's commitment to compassionate oral health aims to brighten smiles and transform lives across Arizona.