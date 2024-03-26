Precision Disposal Expands Dumpster Rental Services on South Shore MA, Adding 30-Yard Options & Extended Rental Periods

Precision Disposal now offers 30-yard dumpsters & 2-week rentals standard in South Shore MA, enhancing dumpster rental services in Southern MA.

PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precision Disposal, a leading dumpster rental company in MA known for its exceptional customer service and transparent pricing, is excited to announce the expansion of its service fleet with the introduction of 30-yard dumpsters. To better accommodate the varied needs of its South Shore MA clients, Precision Disposal is now offering extended 2-week rentals for its 15, 20, 25, and 30-yard dumpster options. The 10-yard dumpsters will remain available for 7-day rentals, ensuring flexibility for smaller-scale projects.

Marking itself as the only small company in Southern MA and the South Shore offering 30-yard dumpsters, Precision Disposal stands out by catering to various project sizes, from residential cleanouts to substantial construction sites. This expansion aligns with the company’s commitment to providing elite customer service, transparent flat-rate pricing, and unparalleled responsiveness in the dumpster rental industry in MA.

"Customer service is our business, and we provide it one dumpster at a time," stated a spokesperson for Precision Disposal. "By expanding our fleet and extending rental periods, we aim not just to meet but to exceed our customers' expectations. Whether you’re looking to rent a dumpster in MA for a small home project or a large construction job, Precision Disposal is dedicated to making waste management simpler, more efficient, and more accessible for everyone on the South Shore and throughout Southern MA."

This strategic enhancement of services highlights Precision Disposal’s role as an industry leader. The company's emphasis on customer satisfaction and its innovative approach to waste management solutions showcase its commitment to being a trusted partner for both residential and commercial clients in MA.

For more information about how to rent a dumpster in MA with Precision Disposal and its services, please visit https://g.page/r/CVMpqqirU_eKEBM. They service all of southern MA, including all of Cape Cod

About Precision Disposal: Precision Disposal is a small family-owned company with roots in Plymouth. It has since expanded to have locations in Southern MA and Cape Cod. Precision Disposal is at the forefront of the dumpster rental industry, serving the South Shore, Southern Massachusetts and Cape Cod. Renowned for elite customer service, transparent flat-rate pricing, and swift responsiveness, Precision Disposal offers a variety of dumpster sizes to suit diverse project requirements. Committed to environmental responsibility and community support, Precision Disposal "is your dependable ally for all dumpster rental service and junk removal needs".

Video Link : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=js1y-cw1WUY&t=63s

Location : https://maps.app.goo.gl/4Ca7VbRY4WSLV7vS8

Website : www.southshoredumpster.com

Precision Disposal
Nick Benentt
email us here

You just read:

Precision Disposal Expands Dumpster Rental Services on South Shore MA, Adding 30-Yard Options & Extended Rental Periods

Distribution channels: Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Precision Disposal
Nick Benentt
Company/Organization
KJNewswire
Park Lane
Dallas, Texas, 75225
United States
+1 888-579-4607
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

KJ Newswire is a press release distribution service with more than 1400 guaranteed placements for your press releases.

Visit our Website

More From This Author
Precision Disposal Expands Dumpster Rental Services on South Shore MA, Adding 30-Yard Options & Extended Rental Periods
The Award Winning Film about Tolerance, “The Golden Rule: Do Unto Others…”, Screened at the Indonesian Parliament House
Blue Sky Scrub Caps Make Healthcare Lighter And Brighter
View All Stories From This Author