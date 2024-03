$1.3+ Bn Neuroblastoma Drugs Market to Grow at 6.2% CAGR Globally, by 2032

Neuroblastoma Drugs Market

The global neuroblastoma drugs market is driven by increased prevalence, heightened awareness, government initiatives, and expanded R&D efforts. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐๐ž๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐›๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐š ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐›๐ฒ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž (๐‚๐ก๐ž๐ฆ๐จ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ฒ, ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ฎ๐ง๐จ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ฒ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ž๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ), ๐‘๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐€๐๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง (๐Ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž), ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ, (๐Ž๐ง๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ž๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž): ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ, 2023-2032". ๐€๐œ๐œ๐จ๐ซ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ, ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ง๐ž๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐›๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐š ๐๐ซ๐ฎ๐ ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ ๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ $0.7 ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง 2022 ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ฉ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ ๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž $1.3 ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ 2032, ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ 6.2% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ 2023 ๐ญ๐จ 2032.

๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฆ๐ž ๐๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก

Surge in the prevalence of neuroblastoma, growth in awareness and initiatives taken by the government for neuroblastoma and increase in R&D activities for neuroblastoma drugs are the factors that drive the growth of the global neuroblastoma drugs market. However, adverse effects and safety concerns for neuroblastoma drugs restrict the market growth. Moreover, growth opportunities in emerging markets and rise in the number of pipeline products are expected to present new opportunities in the coming years.

๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐จ๐ง ๐๐ž๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐›๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐š ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A172697

During periods of economic recession, there is often a tightening of both individual and governmental budgets, resulting in reduced healthcare spending across various sectors. Consequently, patients may face challenges in accessing and affording essential medications, including those for neuroblastoma treatment. This potential decrease in healthcare expenditure could adversely affect the demand for neuroblastoma drugs, as individuals may prioritize other essential needs over medical treatments.

However, despite the economic downturn, certain factors contribute to sustaining the demand for neuroblastoma drugs, thereby mitigating the negative impact of the recession to some extent. The continued surge in the prevalence and incidences of neuroblastoma underscores the persistent need for effective treatment options, ensuring a steady demand for neuroblastoma drugs even during economic downturns.

Moreover, the ongoing growth in awareness campaigns emphasizing the importance of early diagnosis and treatment for neuroblastoma further bolsters the demand for these drugs. Heightened awareness encourages patients and healthcare providers to prioritize neuroblastoma treatment, offsetting potential decreases in demand resulting from economic constraints.

๐–๐š๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž, ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ง๐ž๐œ๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A172697

The immunotherapy segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By type, the immunotherapy segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for half of the global neuroblastoma drugs market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the high adoption of immunotherapy drugs due to their effectiveness, favorable safety profile, and ongoing research initiatives for immunotherapy drugs.

The injectable segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By route of administration, the injectable segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global neuroblastoma drugs market revenue. This segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the efficiency and precision of drug delivery, flexibility in treatment regimens, and ongoing advancements in drug delivery technologies.

๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A172697

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

1. Recordati Group

2. AstraZeneca PLC

3. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

4. Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

5. Eli Lilly And Company

6. Macrogenics Inc.

7. Pfizer Inc.

8. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

9. United Therapeutics Corporation

10. Y-mabs Therapeutics Inc.

๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐›๐ฒ 2032

By region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global neuroblastoma drugs market revenue and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to its well-developed healthcare infrastructure, easy availability of neuroblastoma drugs, governmental initiatives and regulatory support for neuroblastoma.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to growth in awareness of pediatric cancers, surge in incidences of neuroblastoma, and rise in healthcare expenditures.