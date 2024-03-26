Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphone Market Demand, In-depth Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2031

North America held the largest market share, garnering more than one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status

Surge in noise pollution, change in lifestyle among people, and growth in the adoption of smartphones are expected to drive the growth of the market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, the Wireless noise cancelling headphone market was valued at $11.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $49.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2022 to 2031. The wireless Anc headphone market size is poised for significant growth owing to technological advancements resulting in minimization of the overall weight of these devices along with the incorporation of sophisticated noise cancellation features providing a better listening experience. Further, products equipped with several sought-after features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and infrared are projected to fuel wireless active noise cancelling (Anc) headphone market trends during the forecast period.

The wireless Anc headphone industry characterized by technological developments and innovations is constantly evolving to keep pace with changing consumer preferences. These technology developments are primarily driven by growing consumer demand for style and high-fidelity. The emergence of mass-market audiophile era has resulted in some significant developments in headphones technology, a long-established staple considered by some to have reached the limits of innovation. However, still new developments keep coming and sales remain relatively healthy, although economic insecurity hits the electronics market.

The wireless Anc headphone market growth is largely driven by the rise in smartphones and tablets demand. Since, consumers are shifting toward listening to music on best noise cancelling earbuds, mobile devices, bluetooth noise cancelling headphones & headphones are a logical hardware extension for most users. Low-Fi music often played through laptops speakers or low-cost earbuds has become the standard mode for listening music, wherein the resultant sound quality is sub-par and certainly does not meet the way music lovers want the music to be heard. Therefore, several companies in the market focus on improving sound fidelity with the incorporation of noise canceling technology and several advanced features.

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global wireless ANC headphone market based on price, application, distribution channel, and region.

Based on price, the below USD 150 segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The USD 151 TO USD 250 segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the music and entertainment segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The gaming segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market. The online segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period, and is predicted to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific holds a significant share in the global wireless noise cancelling ANC headphone market, owing to the presence of prime players in this region. Asia-Pacific is studied across China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant demand of portable music systems such as smartphone, tablet and portable music players. The weight of headphones has decreased drastically over the years resulting in the better portability option. This is also anticipated to boost the product demand during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the report include Sony, Sennheiser, Apple, Bose, Harman International Industries, Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Logitech, Xiaomi Corporation, Asustek Computer Inc. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and acquisition, to expand their foothold in the market.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆

• The below USD 150 price segment accounted for maximum revenue in 2021, and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 16.33% during the forecast period.

• The music and entertainment segment accounted for largest wireless ANC headphone market share in 2021.

• The online distribution channel segment is projected to growth at a CAGR of 16.98% during the forecast period.

• North America contributed for the major share in the wireless Anc headphone market Analysis, accounting for more than 35.7% share in 2021.