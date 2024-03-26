Community Impact at Columbia University Celebrates Public Service with Inaugural Awards Breakfast
Celebrating Excellence in Education and Civic Engagement: Community Impact's Inaugural Awards Breakfast at Columbia University
Columbia University's Community Impact (CI) is thrilled to announce its first Public Service Celebration & Awards Breakfast, inviting the public to honor outstanding education innovators. The event will spotlight the remarkable efforts of individuals expanding access to education and promoting student civic engagement in the local community.
— Gabrielle Lamanno
Scheduled for April 19, 2024, from 9:00 am to 10:30 am, the inaugural celebration will occur at Earl Hall on Columbia University's Morningside campus, located at 2980 Broadway, New York, NY.
For over four decades, Community Impact has been a stalwart advocate for the public good, supporting individuals and families in communities across New York City, strongly focusing on Harlem, Washington Heights, Inwood, and the South/West Bronx. Through collaborative efforts with 60 community partners, CI provides meaningful volunteer opportunities to over 900 Columbia University and Barnard College students. Annually, CI serves approximately 30,000 community members through 25 impactful programs spanning Adult Education and Workforce Development, Emergency Services, Health Access, and Youth Enrichment.
Reflecting on her experience as a Community Impact volunteer, Gabrielle Lamanno shared, "I have always wanted to impact and give back to my community. We have the privilege to be educated, and I want to provide equitable and affordable access to higher education and opportunities for those in disadvantaged communities."
At the Public Service Celebration & Awards Breakfast, CI will recognize outstanding education innovators from the community, including:
-Adina Berrios Brooks, Associate Provost for Faculty Diversity and Inclusive Pathways, Columbia University
-Dr. Evelyn Fernández-Ketcham, LCSW, Vice President at CUNY Hostos Community College
-Mary Rocco, Director of Engaged Scholarship, Community Engagement and Inclusion at Barnard College
-Dr. Danika Rux, Deputy Chancellor of School Leadership for New York City’s Department of Education
-Sandy Helling, MEd, Senior Associate Director, Community Impact at Columbia University (Sandy Helling is preparing to retire after 35 years of dedicated service to Community Impact!)
The event will include a ceremony followed by a full breakfast. Admission is free, and all are welcome to attend this momentous occasion.
Event Details:
Date: April 19, 2024
Time: 9:00 am - 10:30 am
Location: Earl Hall, Columbia University
Address: 2980 Broadway, New York, NY
For more information and to RSVP, please go here.
Media Contact:
Emma Ramos , Development and Marketing Associate
Email: eer2123@columbia.edu
Join us as we celebrate the power of public service and honor those making a difference in education and civic engagement in our community.
Emma Ramos
Community Impact at Columbia University
eer2123@columbia.edu
