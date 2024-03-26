Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market Set to Reach USD 1890 Million by 2030
Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market Poised for Significant Growth Driven by Advancing Healthcare Through Innovative Risk Management SolutionsAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market Size was valued at USD 640 Million in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 1890 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period 2023-2030.
Growing emphasis on patient risk management and the adoption of big data solutions are driving the exponential growth of the Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market.
The market for clinical risk grouping software is being driven by growing consumer awareness of risk management and the adoption of big data solutions. Significant growth prospects for market players are also presented by the mounting paperwork causing physician fatigue and the growing emphasis on AI & machine learning. Clinical Risk Grouping (CRG) solutions are a well-known method for classifying and grouping people using inpatient and outpatient diagnosis and procedure codes, drug records, demographic information, and functional health status to place each person in a particular risk group for future healthcare projections. CRG software uses expert clinical logic to divide each patient into a certain risk group, providing a mechanism for categorizing people based on data and clinical evidence. It utilizes a wide range of data, including patient histories, records, administrative data, and other data to identify individuals from different age groups, adults, including children, and elderly people. CRGs are largely used to assess chronic or congenital disease prevalence, adjust prices and capitations for risk, profile physician practice patterns, profile novel illness patterns and occurrences, and many more purposes.
Major Key Players in Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market:
• 3M Corporation
• Dynamic Healthcare Systems
• Cerner Corporation
• Optum Inc.
• Conduent Inc.
• Health Catalyst
• Johns Hopkins University
• Nuance Communications
• HBI Solutions
• PeraHealth
• Lightbeam Health Solutions
Market Analysis:
The rise in demand for the reduction of healthcare expenditures, emphasis on patient risk management, high adoption of big data solutions, and the surge in patient pool data generated in healthcare sectors are significant factors driving the Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market. Additionally, the adoption of cloud-based deployment, investments in healthcare solutions, and the growing use of big data and AI in data management and clinical information monitoring further boost market growth. The accuracy in risk assessment and increasing investments in R&D for new therapeutics are anticipated to contribute to market growth.
Key Segments Covered in Report:
By Product Type
• Scorecard & Visualization Tools
• Dashboard Analytics
• Risk Reporting
By Deployment Model
• Private Cloud
• Public Cloud
• Hybrid Cloud
By End User
• Hospitals
• Payers
• Ambulatory Care Centers
• Long- Term Care Centers
Segment Analysis:
- By Product Type: Scorecard & visualization tools dominate due to their precise payment estimation and per-patient risk projection capabilities.
- By Deployment Model: Private cloud dominates for its high security and suitability for sensitive data, while public cloud is expected to grow rapidly due to cost-effectiveness and numerous providers.
- By End User: Hospitals hold the largest market share due to increased use of big data solutions, emphasis on risk management, and adoption of AI and machine learning.
Key Regional Development:
North America holds the largest market share due to factors like the rise in chronic diseases, technology adoption, government initiatives, and infrastructure development. The United States particularly drives this growth with its focus on clinical data management and pressure to improve health outcomes at lower costs.
Key Takeaways for the Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market
- Growing adoption of big data and AI is revolutionizing risk management in healthcare.
- Private cloud deployment ensures data security, while public cloud offers cost-effectiveness.
- Hospitals lead in adopting risk grouping solutions, driving market expansion.
Recent Developments:
- HBI Solutions partnered with Iatric Systems for predictive risk scoring.
- Health Catalyst partnered with Fullerton Healthcare Corporation for expanded services in the Asia Pacific region.
