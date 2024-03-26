5-Star Career Coach Heather Maietta of Career in Progress to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heather Maietta is a top-notch executive and career coach who strives to provide the absolute best service to her clients and has received numerous honors for it. She has led a long and successful career in the placement office of a higher education organization and took things a step further by establishing her own professional development coaching practice named Career in Progress in 2005. Many things differentiate her from the competition, such as keeping abreast of workforce trends, a solid understanding of niche markets, specialized training in psychology and needs-based placements, and a strong networking base.

In fact, Heather is such a specialist on the career exploration subject that she recently published a book on it, one that is defined as an industry standard. It is called Career Coaching: Fundamentals, Applications, and Future Directions and offers an overview of the practice, a brief history of career coaching, and a comparison to career counseling. The book gets into the nitty gritty of technique, ethics, theories, and models and how to increase knowledge and proficiency in delivering career coaching services. Interestingly Heather’s journey into publishing on the topic of career development grew from her dissertation work when she became close with her research mentor, who asked her to collaborate on the researching and writing in this area. 15 years and many publications later, their partnership continues.

When Heather appears on the radio, she will mention this book, which is more useful to fellow professionals than the average listener. She will focus more intently on topics like job market trends, assessment tools, the value of networking, and strategies for a successful job search and interview.

“A lot has changed since COVID. The economy has new ebbs and flows. A lot of people found themselves suddenly displaced, and it made them question the value of work. They sought a more meaningful job, a more fulfilling position, and a different level of work-life balance. COVID also taught us to fear change less; things can be done differently, and it will still work out.”

Heather will talk about all of this on her show, recap her years of experience helping people explore job opportunities and all the training and accolades that went along with it. She will discuss self-reflection exercises, how to set long term goals, ways to polish your professional brand, and what to look for in a career coach (such as credentials, assessment philosophy and a track record.)

Everyone reevaluates their professional status from time to time. They wonder, do I want more out of my work and my life? Do I want to go farther in this industry? Should I keep this position but look at a new company? Heather is the kind of expert who helps them sort it all out. She has become so adept at what she does that she rarely needs marketing anymore, clients just flock to her.

“I wear many hats, I educate. I do research. I publish on career and job-related topics. It keeps me fresh, always up on best practices and what the population needs. I found a way to combine all my loves and it’s working-- for me, my clients and the entire industry.”

Nearly 160 million Americans are currently employed, and the country has seen a general upward trend in the workforce, recovering strongly towards pre-pandemic status. As a barometer of the economy this is all good news.

It’s an ideal moment to look at your own career situation, assess your strengths or skill gaps (e.g., making decisions with authority) and a professional like Heather is the ideal partner to help you resolve questions and progress with confidence. Career in Progress offers executive coaching, training for career service professionals, and individual career coaching for those seeking support with a job search or career change.

