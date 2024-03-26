Edison Energy, Alfa, Altenex Unify as Trio, Reflecting Integrated Approach to Sustainability/Energy Advisory Services
The global sustainability and energy advisors serve some of the world’s largest businesses
Unifying under a single brand means that we are now better positioned to turn our clients’ vision and purpose into tangible results.”IRVINE, CALIF., USA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global sustainability and energy advisory company Edison Energy, and affiliated companies Altenex Energy and Alfa Energy, today announced the launch of their new unified name: Trio. A subsidiary of Edison International, Trio will continue its work of helping large commercial, industrial and institutional organizations navigate the clean energy transition.
— Drew Murphy, President and CEO, Trio
Launched in North America in 2016, Edison Energy began operating in Europe as Altenex Energy in 2020. Alfa Energy began operations in the UK in 1995, later expanding into numerous countries in Europe. In October 2022, Alfa Energy joined the Edison Energy group to provide integrated sustainability and energy advisory services to clients across North America and Europe.
The Company made the decision to unify under a single global brand to accelerate its integrated approach to serving clients. “Unifying under a single brand means that we are now better positioned to turn our clients’ vision and purpose into tangible results,” said Drew Murphy, Trio’s President and CEO. “We look forward to helping our clients find and implement the most impactful solutions as they navigate the energy transition.”
Trio serves some of the world’s largest businesses — including a number of the Fortune 500 and Fortune Global 500 companies — spanning the manufacturing, automotive, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, technology, logistics and real estate sectors.
Trio now serves clients in more than 30 countries and has advised on 12-plus gigawatts of renewable energy procurement deals. Trio provides integrated strategy and implementation services across sustainability, renewables, energy procurement, conventional supply, energy optimization and transportation electrification. Clients include Verizon, Honda, Merck KGaA (Darmstadt, Germany), Home Depot, GM and Saint-Gobain NA, among many others.
About Trio
Impact. Together. Trio is a global sustainability and energy advisory company that helps large commercial, industrial and institutional organizations navigate the clean energy transition. A subsidiary of Edison International, Trio provides integrated strategy and implementation services – in sustainability, renewables, energy procurement, conventional supply, energy optimization and transportation electrification – to help the world’s largest organizations meet their strategic, financial and sustainability goals. Visit trioadvisory.com
