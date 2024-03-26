Corneal implants Market Updates : Projected to Surpass USD 2.1 Billion by 2031 ; CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031

Corneal implants Market New

Corneal implants Market : North America Region generated largest revenue in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Growth of the corneal implants market includes an increase in the incidence of corneal disorders, technological advancements in the field of cornea and high growth potential in emerging markets” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Corneal Implants Market by Procedure Type (Penetrating Keratoplasty, Endothelial Keratoplasty and Others), by Disease Type (Keratoconus, Fuch’s Dystrophy, Infectious Keratitis and Others), by End Users (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Centers and Others: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031”. According to the report, the global corneal implants industry generated $1.2 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $2.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The primary driver behind the expansion of the corneal implant market is the increasing prevalence of corneal disorders such as keratoconus, Fuch’s dystrophy, keratitis, corneal scarring, ulcers, and edema. Additionally, the market is fueled by promising growth prospects in emerging economies and advancements in corneal technology. However, the scarcity of donor corneas poses a challenge to market growth. Conversely, the growing elderly population, which is more susceptible to eye ailments, is anticipated to present lucrative opportunities for the corneal implant market's growth in the foreseeable future.

In 2021, the penetrating keratoplasty segment dominated the global corneal implants market, capturing nearly two-fifths of the market revenue. This segment is anticipated to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. Penetrating keratoplasty is widely preferred for corneal transplantation due to its high success rate and potential for long-term vision improvement. However, the other segment is forecasted to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. This growth is attributed to factors such as the scarcity of human cornea donors, which has led to increased adoption of artificial corneas, advancements in artificial cornea development, and faster recovery times associated with this procedure.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑭𝒖𝒄𝒉’𝒔 𝑫𝒚𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒑𝒉𝒚 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒑 𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅

In 2021, the Fuchs Dystrophy segment claimed the largest market share in the global corneal implants market, representing almost half of the total revenue. It is projected to retain its dominant position throughout the forecast period and is anticipated to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. This growth is primarily attributed to the widespread prevalence of the disease and the rising elderly population, as Fuchs Dystrophy is particularly common among older individuals.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒉𝒐𝒔𝒑𝒊𝒕𝒂𝒍𝒔 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒅 𝒑𝒐𝒔𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒅𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅

In 2021, hospitals emerged as the leading end user segment in the global corneal implants market, contributing to over two-fifths of the total revenue. This segment is projected to maintain its prominent position throughout the forecast period, primarily due to the presence of highly skilled healthcare professionals and an increase in healthcare coverage for hospital-based services through various private and group insurance schemes. However, the "other" segment is anticipated to demonstrate the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. This growth can be attributed to the rising trend of outpatient surgeries for corneal transplantation, which offers cost-effective advantages.

𝑵𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒉 𝑨𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒂 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒅𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒃𝒚 2031

In 2021, North America dominated the global corneal implants market in terms of revenue, capturing over two-fifths of the total market share. This region is anticipated to remain at the forefront throughout the forecast period, driven by advancements in technology, increased healthcare expenditure, and a growing prevalence of corneal disorders. Conversely, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031. This growth is attributed to the rapid enhancement of healthcare infrastructure in the region and an uptick in awareness campaigns promoting eye donation.

𝑳𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔: -

AUROLAB

AJL OPTHALMIC SA

CORNEAGEN

KERAMED INC

PRESBIA PLC

CORNEAT VISION

MEDIPHACOS

LINKOCARE LIFE SCIENCES AB

EYEYON MEDICAL

DIOPTEX

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒔𝒕𝒖𝒅𝒚:

By procedure type, the penetrating keratoplasty segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

By disease type, fuchs’ dystrophy dominated the market in 2021 with highest CAGR of during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the hospitals segment was dominated the market in 2021. However, others segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Region wise, North America generated the largest revenue in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global corneal implants market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

