Noble Gas Market: Global Report Unprecedented Growth Projected in Sector 2021-2030

Noble Gas Market Size to Reach $14.0 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 5.4%: AMR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global noble gas market generated $8.2 billion in revenue in 2020 and is projected to reach $14.0 billion by 2030, with an expected CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of market size, emerging trends, current dynamics, future estimations, and key players shaping the industry.

Market Drivers and Opportunities:

The growth of the global noble gas market is driven by a surge in demand from the healthcare and medicinal industry, along with increased utilization in sectors such as electronics, construction, aerospace, and others. However, challenges such as high prices and rapid technological advancements may limit market growth. Nevertheless, opportunities lie in rising demand from developing markets and the rapid innovation of energy-efficient solutions.

Understanding Noble Gas:

Noble gas, chemically inert under normal conditions, finds applications across various industries including healthcare, aerospace, construction, energy & power, and electronics. Its noncombustible, noncorrosive, nontoxic, colorless, and odorless properties make it suitable for cryogenic applications such as welding, insulation, lighting, and refrigeration, driving its demand in the market.

Market Segmentation:

The report segments the global noble gas market based on product, end-use, and region.

In terms of product, the helium segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing nearly half of the total market share and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. Conversely, the Radon segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end-use, the construction segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total market share and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. Meanwhile, the electronics segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, dominated the market in 2020, collectively holding over one-third of the total market share. Asia-Pacific is forecasted to maintain its dominance and exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Key players in the global noble gas market analyzed in the report include Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Air Liquide, Airgas Inc., BASF SE, Gulf Cryo, American Gas, Linde, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Praxair Technology, and Ra Gas Company Limited. These market players employ various strategies such as product innovation and strategic partnerships to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

