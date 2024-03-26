Dementia Drugs Market Updates : Alzheimer’s Disease Segment Dominated the Market

Dementia Drugs Market

On the basis of indication, the Alzheimer’s disease segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Depending on drug class, the cholinesterase inhibitors segment dominated the dementia drugs market share in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Dementia Drugs Market by Indication (Lewy Body Dementia, Parkinsons Disease Dementia, Alzheimers Disease, Vascular Dementia, Other Indications), by Drug Class (Cholinesterase Inhibitors, NMDA Antagonists and its Combination Drugs), by Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global dementia drugs industry generated $8.7 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $19.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The global dementia drugs market is experiencing growth due to factors such as the rising prevalence of Alzheimer's disease, advancements in research and development (R&D) efforts for drug innovation, increased adoption of early diagnosis methods, a growing elderly population, higher investments in R&D by industry players, a robust pipeline of potential drugs, heightened public awareness about disease prevention in developing regions, and a rising demand for personalized medications. However, challenges such as stringent government regulations regarding product approval and the high costs associated with R&D activities are impeding market expansion. Nevertheless, the industry stands to benefit from accelerated technological progress in drug discovery techniques and substantial government investments in drug development, presenting promising opportunities for the future of the dementia dr

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑨𝒍𝒛𝒉𝒆𝒊𝒎𝒆𝒓'𝒔 𝒅𝒊𝒔𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒆 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒑 𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅

In 2021, the Alzheimer's disease segment dominated the global dementia drugs market, holding approximately three-fifths of the market share, and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to factors such as longer life expectancy, a growing elderly population, and lifestyle changes. However, the vascular dementia segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0% from 2022 to 2031. This growth is driven by factors including the rising number of individuals, particularly older adults and smokers, at a high risk of developing vascular dementia, along with an increasing awareness and understanding of diagnostic methods.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒄𝒉𝒐𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒆 𝒊𝒏𝒉𝒊𝒃𝒊𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒔 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒑 𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅

In 2021, the cholinesterase inhibitors segment dominated the global dementia drugs market, holding nearly two-thirds of the market share, and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of dementia, and advancements in drug discovery. Conversely, the NMDA antagonists and their combination drugs segment are anticipated to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031. This growth is fueled by factors including the rising prevalence of neurological disorders, substantial research and development efforts by key industry players towards disease treatment, and an increased rate of hospitalization.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒉𝒐𝒔𝒑𝒊𝒕𝒂𝒍 𝒑𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒎𝒂𝒄𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒅 𝒑𝒐𝒔𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒅𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅

In 2021, hospital pharmacies took the largest share of the global dementia drugs market, comprising nearly half of the market, and are expected to retain their dominance throughout the forecast period. This is driven by factors such as the growing elderly population and the increasing number of Alzheimer's patients. However, the online pharmacies segment is projected to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% from 2022 to 2031. This growth is attributed to the convenience and cost-effectiveness of purchasing prescription drugs electronically, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒔𝒕𝒖𝒅𝒚

Depending on distribution channel, the hospitals pharmacies segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Region-wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR 10.6% during the forecast period.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑩𝒆𝒏𝒆𝒇𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝑭𝒐𝒓 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒉𝒐𝒍𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the dementia drugs market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing dementia drugs market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the dementia drugs market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global dementia drugs market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

