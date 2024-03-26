Plastic Resins Market Forecast 2020-2027 - Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Plastic Resins Market Size to Reach $522.5 Billion by 2027: AMR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global plastic resins industry generated $403.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $522.5 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of shifting market trends, key investment areas, pricing strategies, top winning strategies, major segments, and the competitive landscape.

Market Drivers and Opportunities:

The growth of the global plastic resins market is primarily driven by the increased usage of plastics in the automotive industry and the growing demand for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resins. However, the market growth is hindered by the expensive and complex manufacturing process. Nonetheless, emerging end-use applications of plastic resins and the utilization of composites and PMMA in vehicle manufacturing present new opportunities for market growth in the foreseeable future.

Understanding Plastic Resins:

Plastic resins are produced by heating hydrocarbons in a process known as the cracking process. This process breaks down larger molecules from crude oil refining or other hydrocarbons into ethylene or propylene. The quantity of these compounds depends on the temperature of the crack used. Plastic resins find applications in various sectors such as automotive, packaging, construction, electrical & electronics, and others.

Market Segmentation:

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global plastic resins market based on product, application, and region.

In terms of product, the polypropylene (PP) segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for over one-fourth of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Conversely, the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Regarding applications, the packaging segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding over one-third of the global plastic resins market and is projected to sustain its significant contribution throughout the forecast period. However, the automotive segment is poised to witness the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2019, constituting nearly two-fifths of the market and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2027. Nevertheless, North America is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Leading players in the global plastic resins market analyzed in the research include Arkema S.A., Dow Chemical, Celanese Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, DuPont, LyondellBasell, Formosa Plastic Group, Sumitomo Chemical Company, SABIC, and Toray Industries, Inc. These market players employ various strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, and product innovations to strengthen their market presence and meet consumer demands.

