Power Ship Market Worth $22.8 Billion | APAC Dominate by Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The power ship market was valued at $3.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $22.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2022 to 2031.

The power ship market refers to the industry involved in the production, deployment, and operation of floating power plants or ships equipped with power generation capabilities. Power ships, also known as floating power stations or floating power plants, are self-contained vessels that generate electricity using various sources, such as natural gas, oil, coal, or renewable energy.

LAMEA power ship market is expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 21.6%, throughout the forecast period.

The key players in the global powership industry are Konsberg, GE, ABB, Wartsila, MAN Energy, Siemens, Corvus energy, General Dynamics electric boat, Norwegian Electric Systems AS, and Leclanch SA.

The powership is basically floating power plants. They are easy to use, transport, and connect to the domestic grid and are available on demand.

Power ship also meets the sudden demands for electricity in the remotest areas where they can be docked and connected to national grids.

Such factors and the increasing demand for primary energy continuously work toward the market’s growth.

Recent power ship market trends shows that the market has huge growth potential and thus, attracts many profit seekers. However, a hike in oil prices leads to increased electricity production costs.

Installing power plants requires huge investment, time, and several fixed and variable costs; however, powerships can be deployed in a span of around 120 days. They are ready to connect to the grid easily when they have full input capacity that is when they are fueled fully.

They offer output immediately, as they can be directly connected to the transmission network from the high-voltage substation maintained onboard. Thus, such power ship market opportunities drive positive growth in projection years.

Powerships are gaining interest in recent times. Risen demand for electricity and lacking the infrastructure to fulfill the demand has led countries to bring in powership to the rescue.

Powership is a reliable fast track, plug & play, and effective solution that delivers electricity in 30 to 100 days. It is also highly efficient using the most economical fuel available in the market and with a higher efficiency compared to similar solutions that lead to an economical generation cost.

The rise in demand for primary energy has led many nations and private sector to opt for powership and thus creating future opportunity for market growth.

In 2021, the power conversion system segment accounted for 27.2% power ship market share in the year 2021.

Defense application is the fastest-growing segment in the global power ship market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 58.7% during 2021–2031.

In 2021, the fully electric powership segment accounted for about 32.1% of the share in the global powership market, and is expected to maintain its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

Economies in the region such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico are initiating policies to minimize carbon emissions from their distribution sectors by switching to electricity and natural gas and by improving energy efficiency in defense that produce large amounts of carbon emissions.

