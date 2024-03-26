Base Oil Market New Report Reveals Promising Opportunities for Investors by 2021-2030

Base Oil Market Size to Reach $41.7 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 1.8%: AMR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report released by Allied Market Research, the global base oil market reached an estimated value of $34.9 billion in 2020 and is poised to reach $41.7 billion by 2030, with a modest CAGR of 1.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of key investment opportunities, winning strategies, drivers, opportunities, market size estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends.

Market Drivers and Trends:

The global base oil market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for high-grade oils in the automotive sector and the implementation of stringent environmental regulations. However, fluctuations in crude oil prices may hinder market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, the global transition from Group I base oils to Group II and III presents promising opportunities for the industry.

Understanding Base Oil:

Base oil, a refined petroleum mineral or synthetic material produced by a refinery, meets specific specifications, typically used as lubricant base stock. It is derived by extracting and processing high-viscosity material from vacuum gas oil or vacuum residue distillation cuttings, necessitating unique processing through various lubes plant units. The quality of a lubricant depends significantly on the type of base oil and the production method used, with base oils typically comprising 70–97% of lubricant formulations.

Market Segmentation:

The global base oil market is segmented based on type, application, and region.

By type, the Group I segment accounted for nearly half of the total market revenue in 2020 and is projected to maintain its lead through 2030. Conversely, the Group III segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the automotive oil segment held the highest share in 2020, representing over two-fifths of the global market. This segment is also forecasted to experience the fastest CAGR of 2.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Regionally, the Asia-Pacific market dominated in 2020, capturing more than two-fifths of the global market share. It is also expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 2.0% throughout the forecast period.

Key Players:

Major players in the global base oil market include Phillips 66 Company, Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Neste Oyj, PT Pertamina, S-OIL Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, AVISTA OIL AG, and Saudi Aramco. These market players have employed various strategies such as partnerships, expansions, collaborations, and joint ventures to establish their dominance in the industry.