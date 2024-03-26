Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Market Size Sets New Record, Projected at $128.9 billion by 2030

Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Market

An increase in cloud adoption across several industry verticals is boosting the BPaaS market size.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Market," The business process-as-a-service (bpaas) market was valued at $46.1 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $128.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11% from 2021 to 2030.

The business process services model is a service-oriented one, with well-defined interfaces to optimize service delivery and use. Business process as a service (BPaaS) often connects technologies such as Platform as a Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), and IT as a Service (ITaaS) to completely automate business processes. For instance, BPaaS can handle all credit card transactions of a business through cloud-hosted networks instead of businesses manually handling them or storing them in a central database.

Furthermore, need for low-cost IT infrastructure, data accessibility, and increase in the business process analytics in BFSI sector drive the growth of the global business process as a service market. Moreover, increase in cloud adoption across several industry verticals has boosted the BPaaS market size. However, lack of IT skills and knowledge in underdeveloped nations restrict the growth of the business process as a service market. On the contrary, rise in inclination toward cloud technology is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.

Depending on industry vertical, the BFSI segment hold the largest business process as a service market share as it offers increased productivity to the banking and financial sector by reducing significant investments in hardware & software, higher level of data protection, and efficient responses to BFSI customers. However, IT and telecom segment is expected to witness growth at the highest rate during the forecast period due to reduced staff expenditure and maintenance costs of physical infrastructure. In addition, surge in use of mobile broadband and Big Data has propelled the need for BPaaS in the telecom sector.

Based on deployment mode, the public cloud segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global business process-as-a-service market, and is projected to continue its lead position in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to benefits such as direct IT control, in-house data delivery & management, rapid data availability, efficient resource utilization, and cost effectiveness. However, the hybrid segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in data generated from big data analytics, internet of things, social media platforms, business applications, and financial services.

Region wise, the business process as a service market was dominated by North America in 2020 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period owing to growth in demand for low cost BPO services and faster network accessibility. Further, the need to focus on core business rather than on non-core business activities such as payroll administration, marketing & logistics, and the increased adoption of BPaaS gateways helps with the growth of this market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of BPaaS solutions in applications in Asia-Pacific encourages players to capitalize on R&D to meet the growing needs of customers.

In terms of market application, the finance and accounting service sector commands the largest share in the business process as a service market. This is due to its provision of credit management, billing and invoicing, risk management, auditing, and financial consulting. For CFOs, ensuring regulatory compliance and mitigating risks through rigorous budgeting and planning have become essential. On the other hand, the customer service segment is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate during the projected period. This is attributed to significant cost savings in total ownership costs, increased speed and quality of delivery, the rise of standardized and configurable services, and the emergence of standardized transactional processes on a global scale, all of which greatly influence the outsourcing of services in the BPaaS market.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• During the Covid-19 pandemic, the business process as-a-service industry witnessed a significant growth with rise in demand in services with changes in operating models.

• The rise in complexity of enterprise IT challenges and increase in data and cloud implementation led to the adoption of BPaaS during the pandemic.

• The demand from the BFSI sector increased with the rise in number of online transaction volumes and the demand for data protection.

Leading Market Players:

• Accenture, Inc.

• Capgemini

• Cognizant

• FUJITSU

• Genpact

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• Tech Mahindra Limited

• Wipro Limited

