Senate Bill 1002 Printer's Number 1447

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - necessary, is hereby appropriated from the restricted receipts
account of the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine for the
operation of the board for the fiscal year July 1, 2024, to June
30, 2025.
(c) The sum of $442,000, or as much thereof as may be
necessary, is hereby appropriated from the restricted receipts
account of the State Board of Podiatry for the operation of the
board for the fiscal year July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.
(d) The sum of $908,000, or as much thereof as may be
necessary, is hereby appropriated from the Athletic Commission
Augmentation Account for the State Athletic Commission, as
authorized by 5 Pa.C.S. § 1512 (relating to Athletic Commission
Augmentation Account), for the support and operation of the
commission for the fiscal year July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.
(e) Each appropriation listed in subsections (a), (b), (c)
and (d) shall not be treated as an augmentation to the
Department of State, a general government appropriation or any
other appropriation, but shall be treated and accounted for as
separate appropriations respectively.
Section 3. This act shall take effect July 1, 2024, or
immediately, whichever is later.
