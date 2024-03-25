Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,487 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,511 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1004 Printer's Number 1449

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 1449

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1004

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, MARCH 25, 2024

REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, MARCH 25, 2024

AN ACT

Making an appropriation from a restricted revenue account within

the General Fund to the Office of Small Business Advocate in

the Department of Community and Economic Development.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The sum of $2,126,000 is hereby appropriated from

the restricted revenue account within the General Fund to the

Office of Small Business Advocate in the Department of Community

and Economic Development to provide for the operation of that

office for the fiscal year July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.

Section 2. This act shall take effect July 1, 2024, or

immediately, whichever is later.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

You just read:

Senate Bill 1004 Printer's Number 1449

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more