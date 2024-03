Senate Bill 379 Printer's Number 1457

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - STATES IN RELATION TO A TRANSACTION;

(II) HAS HAD A TRANSACTION BLOCKED BY THE FEDERAL

COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN THE UNITED STATES; OR

(III) HAS BEEN ORDERED BY THE FEDERAL COMMITTEE ON

FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN THE UNITED STATES TO DIVEST FROM AN

ASSET.

"COVERED COMPANY." AN ENTITY THAT OPERATES, DIRECTLY OR

INDIRECTLY, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THROUGH A PARENT

COMPANY, SUBSIDIARY OR AFFILIATE, THAT IS CONTROLLED BY A

FOREIGN ADVERSARY COUNTRY.

"FOREIGN ADVERSARY COUNTRY." A COUNTRY LISTED UNDER 10

U.S.C. § 4872(D)(2) (RELATING TO ACQUISITION OF SENSITIVE

MATERIALS FROM NON-ALLIED FOREIGN NATIONS: PROHIBITION).

"LOCAL EDUCATION AGENCY." AS DEFINED UNDER SECTION 220(C) OF

THE ACT OF MARCH 10, 1949 (P.L. 30,NO. 14), KNOWN AS THE PUBLIC

SCHOOL CODE OF 1949.

"STATE-OWNED ELECTRONIC DEVICE." A DEVICE WITH THE CAPACITY

TO INSTALL, MAINTAIN OR UPDATE AN UNAUTHORIZED FOREIGN ADVERSARY

CONTROLLED APPLICATION UNDER THE EXPRESS CONTROL, OWNERSHIP OR

OPERATION OF EITHER:

(1) THE COMMONWEALTH GOVERNMENT;

(2) A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE COMMONWEALTH

GOVERNMENT; OR

(3) A LOCAL EDUCATION AGENCY.

"STATE-OWNED WIRELESS NETWORK." A NETWORK WITH THE CAPACITY

TO INSTALL, MAINTAIN OR UPDATE AN UNAUTHORIZED FOREIGN ADVERSARY

CONTROLLED APPLICATION UNDER THE EXPRESS CONTROL, OWNERSHIP OR

OPERATION OF ONE OF THE FOLLOWING:

(1) THE COMMONWEALTH GOVERNMENT;

(2) A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE COMMONWEALTH

