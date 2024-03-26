Smart Grid Sensors Market Demand & Competitive Analysis - 2031 | Leading Players ABB, Landis+Gyr, Itron

The Latin America garner significant market share due to the technological transformation and automation are reshaping the future of the industrial sector

The smart grid sensors market is expected to grow steadily owing to the supportive regulatory framework of governments worldwide to promote deployment of smart grids.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, the smart grid sensors market was valued at $364.72 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% from 2022 to 2031. Sensors used in smart grid technology provides efficient power supply management, power demand reduction, and optimization of management resources. It enables data analysis that deals with communication, data acquisition, elucidation, and processing benefits to consumers as well as power companies. Overall, rise in adoption of advanced technology in smart grids is anticipated to drive demand for smart grid sensor services across the globe.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 & 𝗧𝗢𝗖 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5845

The market is experiencing growth due to heightened energy demand and a heightened emphasis on power quality. Smart grid sensors play a crucial role in optimizing distribution, guaranteeing dependable electricity provision, tackling power quality concerns, and providing precise real-time data on voltage and current. Additionally, the extensive adoption of these products to facilitate advanced monitoring and control functionalities in renewable energy sources like solar and wind is contributing to market expansion. Moreover, several countries are investing in upgrading aging power infrastructure by implementing smart grid technologies, which in turn is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the development of advanced smart grid sensors with improved capabilities, such as enhanced accuracy, reliability, and cost-effectiveness, are providing an impetus to the market growth.

In smart grid networks, sensors serve as detection stations and are lightweight, small nodes. These grid sensors are gaining a lot of traction in new smart grids because they are able to monitor and control the production, distribution, and conditioning of electric power. Automated control technology, sensors for data acquisition and control, and sophisticated software solutions make up smart grids, which are electric power systems. The smart grid's sensors are an essential component. One of the primary applications of these devices is the provision of a complex energy system network that automatically monitors and adjusts the flow of energy to achieve a desirable balance between energy demand and supply. Smart sensors in smart grids provide real-time data and status of bidirectional flows of energy for monitoring, protection, and control of grid operations to improve reliability and resilience.

The smart grid sensors market is segmented into Sensor type, Application and Region.

By type, the voltage & temperature sensors segment held the major share in 2021, garnering around half of the global smart grid sensors market revenue. However, the outage detection segment would showcase a faster CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period. The voltage & temperature sensors segment is expected to grow steadily owing to the growing investments of major players in this technology to gain a competitive edge in the market.

𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝘂𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5845

By application, the smart energy meter segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the global smart grid sensors market revenue. The advanced metering infrastructure segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 23.6% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that smart energy meters allow utilities to collect and analyze data on electricity usage in real-time and can provide customers with detailed usage information to help them manage their energy usage more effectively.

By region, Asia-Pacific garnered the highest share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global smart grid sensors market revenue in 2021, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2031. The same region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period. Rapid surge in population and rise in the economy of Asia-Pacific have propelled the market growth. Moreover, the Middle East region is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2022 to 2031, owing to shifts in artificial intelligence, industry 4.0, and smart technological changes in recent years, which is expected to reshape the smart grid sensors market growth in the Middle East.

Recent smart grid sensors market trends in Europe indicates that UK, dominated the smart grid sensors market, in terms of revenue, in 2021 and is expected to follow the same trend during the forecast period. The Europe smart grid sensors market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period. With the increasing efforts to modernize the electricity grid and reduce T&D losses, governments across Europe are investing in smart grid infrastructure.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5845

Key players profiled in the smart grid sensors market report include ABB, GE Grid Solutions, Siemens, Landis+Gyr, Trilliant, Itron, S&C Electric, Sentient Energy, Inc., Aclara Technologies LLC and Echelon Corporation. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration& partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the smart grid sensors market.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆

• In 2021, the voltage and temperature sensors segment was the major revenue contributor to thesmart grid sensors industry, and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period. The voltage & temperature sensors segment is expected to grow steadily owing to the growing investments of major players in this technology to gain a competitive edge in the market.

• The smart energy meter segment is projected to growth at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period. There segment is expected to witness steady griowth owing to the fact that it allows utilities to collect and analyze data on electricity usage in real-time and can provide customers with detailed usage information to help them manage their energy usage more effectively.

• Asia-Pacific contributed for the major smart grid sensors market share, accounting for more than 44.8% share in 2021. The increasing urbanization and smart city initiatives in the Asia-Pacific region have increased the need for efficient and reliable energy management, which has created opportunities for the smart grid sensors market.