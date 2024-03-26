Transmission Line Market Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast Period 2020 – 2030 | Arteche, Nexans

Transmission Line Market 111

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The transmission line market was valued at $41.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $80.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2032. Asia-Pacific is projected as the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 7.6%

The global transmission line market is projected to witness significant growth due to a rise in demand for renewable energy, driven by the abundance of resources in remote areas. Transmission lines play a critical role in efficiently delivering renewable electricity to urban centers. In addition, the adoption of electric vehicles and electrified transportation systems further drives transmission line demand, enabling the distribution of power to charging stations. However, the market growth is hindered by high upfront costs and complex installation processes. Nevertheless, technological advancements and aging infrastructure offer promising growth opportunities for the transmission line market.

By product, the AC transmission lines segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global transmission line market revenue and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to their established infrastructure, cost-effectiveness, and compatibility with existing systems. Their widespread use stems from reliability, ease of implementation, and proven technology.

However, the DC transmission lines segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032. This can be attributed to advantages in long-distance transmission, minimal power loss, and suitability for renewable energy integration, thus fostering increased adoption.

The ageing infrastructure within the electrical grid offers a substantial growth opportunity for the transmission line market report. Ageing infrastructure is often characterized by deteriorating components, limited capacity, and vulnerability to disruptions, including extreme weather events and cyberattacks. The transmission line market trends show that utilities and grid operators are investing on transmission line replacement and upgrades to meet the growing demand for electricity, incorporate renewable energy sources, and promote electrification projects including smart grids and electric cars to address these problems. Thus, ageing infrastructure presented an excellent growth opportunity for the expansion of the transmission line industry.

the transmission line market analysis shows that the transition towards a more decentralized energy landscape, characterized by distributed generation and microgrids, necessitates upgrades to the transmission infrastructure to facilitate the seamless integration of these systems into the grid. Transmission lines serve as the backbone of the grid, transporting electricity from power plants—whether traditional or renewable—to distribution networks and end-users. Thus, rise in investment in grid modernization is expected to drive to increase transmission line market share during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global transmission line market revenue and is expected to dominate in terms of revenue throughout the forecast timeframe. This can be attributed to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructural development, particularly in countries such as China and India, driving the demand for electricity and necessitating extensive transmission networks.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

On the basis of product, the DC transmission lines segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

By type, the overhead transmission lines segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

On the basis of voltage, the ultra high voltage segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the utility segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific garnered a major share in 2022 in terms of revenue.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

