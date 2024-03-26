Geophysical Services Market Worth $21.4 Billion by 2031 | North America CAGR of 4.1% by United States, Canada

Geophysical Services Market projected to grow at 4.1% CAGR To 2031

North America accounts for the largest geophysical services market share, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The geophysical services market size was valued at $14.4 billion in 2021, and geophysical services industry is estimated to reach $21.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The Asia-Pacific region, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 4.8% throughout the forecast period. The presence of low oil & gas resources in developing countries such as India and China has led to greater exploration of resources on mainland, thus giving way to the rising demand for geophysical services.

Geophysical services encompass a diverse array of techniques and technologies aimed at studying the Earth's subsurface structures. From seismic surveys to electromagnetic methods, these services play a crucial role in resource exploration, environmental monitoring, and infrastructure development.

North America geophysical services market would exhibit CAGR of 4.1% during 2022-2031.

Technological Advancements Driving Innovation

The geophysical services market is abuzz with technological advancements that are revolutionizing how data is collected and interpreted. From advanced sensors to sophisticated imaging algorithms, these innovations are enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of geophysical surveys.

The major companies profiled in geophysical services market report include Schlumberger, CGG, Petroleum Geo-service, TGS, Shearwater Services, Dawson Geophysical Company, Fugro, SGS SA, EON Geosciences, Ramboll Group A/S, Getech, NUVIA Dynamics Inc., Spectrum Geophysics, Abitibi Geophysics, and Xcalibur Multiphysics.

The aerial-based survey segment, simultaneously, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. Surge in use of drone services for industry-specific solutions, improved regulatory framework, and rising demand for data in various industries fuel the growth of the segment.

Increase in demand for oil & gas from several industries and rise in investment of the government and private entities drive the growth of the global geophysical services market. At the same time, most oil giants are moving toward utilization of digital technologies, which has paved the way for a number of opportunities in the industry.

The seismic segment to maintain the lion's share-

The seismic segment contributed to around two-fifths of the global geophysical services market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. This is attributed to advantages of seismic survey services such as reduction of probability of drilling dry wells.

The LIDAR segment, however, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. Increase in demand for 3D imaging technology across various application areas and surge in adoption of aerial LIDAR systems to explore and detect places and historic details drive the segment growth.

The marine-based survey segment to dominate by 2031-

The marine-based survey segment garnered nearly half of the global geophysical services market share in 2021, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2031. Rise in industrial hubs and growing foreign direct investment in all major manufacturing sectors across emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, and Southeast Asian countries propel the segment growth.

Due to rapidly development of industrialisation has led to the development of demand for heavy manufacturing industries, and light manufacturing industries which in-turn has fuelled the demand for geophysical services as the raw materials used in these industries are declining at a rapid pace.

Additional growth strategies such as expansion of production capacities, acquisition, partnership and research & innovation in the detection technologies have led to attain key developments in the global geophysical services market trends.

The demand for geophysical services in the oil & gas industries due to the decline in the known resources, owing to its technical application in oil & gas exploration, companies operating in the market are increasing their data base related to geophysics which can be used by many end use industries.

The rapid industrialization and urbanization has led to increase in the demand for green energy. Owing to the demand for power from green resource led to the increase in the demand for wind energy.

The government of various countries have invested in the development of onshore and offshore wind energy which needs strong support of geophysical data.

The increase in the utilization of geophysical services in the archaeological research to excavate the buried history of ancient civilization also has positive impact on the market.

The presence of natural hazards such as earthquake, tsunami, and floods, has increased the demand for geophysical services market in mining and marine exploration.

