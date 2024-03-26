5G Modem Market Insights by Growth, Emerging Trends and Forecast By 2031

The rise in demand for high-speed internet and the surge in demand for mobile broadband operational frequency drive the growth of the global market.

The market in Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate in terms of revenue and LAMEA is expected to achieve the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, the 5g modems market was valued at $845.29 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 29.1% from 2022 to 2031. The global 5G modems market is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for high-speed mobile internet connectivity, the growing number of 5G networks, and the increasing number of 5G-enabled devices.

A 5G modem is a device that enables a device (such as a smartphone, tablet, or computer) to connect to a 5G network, allowing the device to access high-speed mobile internet connectivity. 5G modems typically contain a modem modems and radio transceiver, allowing them to transmit and receive data over the airwaves. 5G modems are typically faster and more capable than their 4G counterparts, enabling higher data speeds and lower latency.

According to the 5G modems market analysis, growth of mobile broadband connectivity and rapid adoption of IoT devices including 5g modem router, 5g wifi modem and others are some factors contributing to the 5G modems market growth. Moreover, increase in investments by telecom service providers into wireless infrastructure & services for meeting surge in demand for bandwidth drives the growth of the industry. Leading players in the 5G modem market include Qualcomm, Huawei, MediaTek, Samsung, and Intel. They are investing in the development of 5G modems such as qualcomm x65, as well as in partnerships and collaborations with carriers, device manufacturers, and network equipment providers to drive the growth of the 5G modems market size.

The 5G modems market is segmented on the basis of modem type, mode, application, and region.

Based on modem type, the internal/integrated segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly 90% of the global 5G modems market and would dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2031. The external segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 33.6% during the forecast period.

In terms of mode, the single-mode segment captured the largest market share of more than two-thirds of the global 5G modems market in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the multimode segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 31.35% through 2031.

Based on application, the mobile and tablets segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global 5G modems market and would dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2031. The automotive segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 31.28% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global 5G modems market and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the market in LAMEA is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 31.82% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and North America.

Key players profiled in the 5G modems market report include Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Spreadtrum Communications, MediaTek Inc, Infineon Technologies AG, Nokia Corporation, Qorvo, Inc., Xilinx and Qualcomm Technologies. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration& partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the 5G modems market.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀:

• In February 2023, Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon X75 which is the company’s newest flagship 5G modem, which is also said to be the world’s first 5G advanced-ready modem RF system. Based on the new architecture and software suite, the new 5G modem is said to offer improved network coverage, lower latency, mobility, and power efficiency. Products ranging from smartphones to industrial IoT devices, the Snapdragon X75 is said to power a wide range of devices. This is a successor to the Snapdragon X70 5G modem featured on the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

• In July 2020, IP Infusion, a leading provider of network disaggregation solutions for telecom and data communications operators, announced that Asia Pacific Telecom (APT), a leader in innovative telecom services in Taiwan and provider of intelligent living services, has selected IP Infusion to deliver a comprehensive disaggregated solution for the deployment of their 5G mobile network. APT has more than 2 million subscribers and is rolling out a network of more than 5,000 Cell Site Routers (CSR) to deliver the next generation of services and increased connectivity for subscribers and Internet of Things (IoT) in Taiwan.

• In November 2021, Samsung officially launched the Exynos Auto T5123 is the first 5G modem designed specifically for automotive use and it is already being mass produced. Car parts have stringent requirements for durability and longevity, so automakers cannot just use chips meant for smartphones. This is more than just a modem. It has a pair of Cortex-A55 cores CPU cores and can provide satellite positioning data for navigation. By serving double duty this chip reduces the total chip count for the vehicle, which simplifies the design.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆

• The 5G modems market trends indicate that in 2021, the internal/integrated segment was the major revenue contributor to the 5G modems industry, and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 28.51% during the forecast period. Rapid technological development in the consumer electronics sector and widespread adoption of 5G networks has fueled the demand for internal/integrated 5G modems across the globe.

• The mobile and tablets segment is projected to growth at a CAGR of 30.01% during the forecast period. 5G modems play a crucial role in enabling mobile devices to take advantage of 5G networks and offer users faster, more reliable, and more advanced mobile internet connectivity.

• Asia-Pacific contributed for the major 5G modems market share, accounting for more than 34.88% share in 2021. The growing adoption of 5G modems across automotive and consumer electronics is projected to boost growth of the 5G modems market in Asia-Pacific.

