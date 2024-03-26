Cancer Diagnostics Market to Grow at a CAGR of ~9% by 2030, Examines DelveInsight

Do you know how companies viz. Koninklijke Philips, Hologic, Abbott, Roche, and others fueling cancer diagnostics market growth?

LAS VEGAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 global market for cancer diagnostics reached a value of USD 125.13 billion and is projected to grow steadily at a 9.43% CAGR from 2024 to 2030, aiming to achieve USD 214.88 billion by 2030. The rising demand for cancer diagnostic tools and services is largely influenced by the increasing number of reported cancer cases worldwide. Additionally, the industry is being propelled by manufacturers' efforts to innovate and create advanced cancer diagnostic solutions, the establishment of numerous cancer diagnostic facilities, and the growing support from governments to promote awareness about early cancer detection and treatment among patients, among other factors.

Cancer Diagnostics Market Dynamics

The Cancer Diagnostics market is continually shaped by a multitude of factors, from advances in technology to evolving treatment approaches. One of the key dynamics in this market is the steady rise in the incidence of cancer worldwide. As the global population grows and ages, the prevalence of various types of cancer increases, creating a significant demand for early and accurate diagnostic tools. This trend has prompted a surge in research and development efforts focused on enhancing screening methods, such as liquid biopsies and genetic testing, aimed at detecting cancer at its earliest stages.

Moreover, the market dynamics of Cancer Diagnostics are also heavily influenced by the growing emphasis on personalized medicine. With a deeper understanding of the genetic and molecular profiles of cancers, there is a shift towards tailored treatment plans for individual patients. This has led to the development of companion diagnostics, which help identify the most effective therapies based on a patient's specific genetic makeup. The market is witnessing a rapid adoption of these precision diagnostics, creating a need for innovative technologies and sophisticated testing platforms. Overall, the Cancer Diagnostics market continues to evolve, driven by the dual goals of improving patient outcomes and addressing the rising burden of cancer worldwide.

Cancer Diagnostics Market Insights

In 2020, North America held a substantial 42% share of the total Cancer Diagnostics market, standing out among all regions, and is projected to maintain this leading position in the foreseeable future. This dominance can be attributed to several significant factors, including the increasing incidence of cancer, the presence of major manufacturers, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and growing awareness about cancer and its effective management. For instance, according to the GLOBOCAN 2020 report, around 2,281,658 individuals received a cancer diagnosis in the US alone. Moreover, the escalating rates of smoking among adults in the country may serve as a potential catalyst for the development of lung cancer, thereby contributing to the expansion of the cancer diagnostics market.

An example of this is shown in the CDC's 2020 statistics, which indicated that around 34.1 million American adults were cigarette smokers in 2019. Additionally, the approval of advanced imaging products for detecting various types of cancer will also boost the market. A recent example is the FDA's November 29, 2021 approval of Cytalux (pafolacianine), a specialized fluorescent imaging tool designed to help surgeons identify ovarian cancer lesions. Consequently, the combination of these factors is expected to significantly increase the cancer diagnostics market in the United States during the projected period.

Recent Developments in the Cancer Diagnostics Market

In November 2021, Hologic, Inc. commercially launched its new Genius™ Digital Diagnostics System in Europe. The Genius Digital Diagnostics System is the next generation of cervical cancer screening that combines deep learning-based artificial intelligence (AI) with advanced volumetric imaging technology to help identify pre-cancerous lesions and cervical cancer cells in women.

In June 2021, NeoGenomics completed its acquisition of Inivata Ltd, a global, commercial-stage liquid biopsy platform company headquartered in Cambridge, England.

In August 2020, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. signed a commercialization and distribution agreement (Master Agreement) with QIAGEN Manchester Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of QIAGEN N.V. for companion diagnostic (CDx) assays based on HTG EdgeSeq, HTG’s novel RNA platform.

Key Cancer Diagnostics Companies In The Market

In the landscape of cancer diagnostics, several key companies stand at the forefront of innovation and advancement. These companies play a vital role in the early detection, precise diagnosis, and effective treatment monitoring of various forms of cancer. Among them, names like Pillar Biosciences, Inc., Hologic Inc., CD Genomics, Natera, Inc., Agendia Inc., Biodesix Inc., INOVIQ Ltd., HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Abbott, General Electric Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Agilent Technologies Inc, Guardant Health, Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, and others are currently operating the global cancer diagnostics market.

Cancer Diagnostics: Overview

Cancer diagnostics play a pivotal role in the early detection, treatment, and management of one of the most formidable adversaries to human health. These diagnostic tools encompass a diverse array of techniques and technologies designed to identify the presence, type, stage, and characteristics of cancerous cells within the body. From traditional methods like imaging scans such as X-rays, CT scans, MRIs, and ultrasound, to more advanced molecular techniques like genomic testing, liquid biopsies, and tumor markers, the landscape of cancer diagnostics continues to evolve rapidly. These advancements not only aid in the precise diagnosis of cancer but also contribute significantly to the development of personalized treatment plans tailored to the individual patient. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms into diagnostic processes holds promise for enhancing accuracy and efficiency. As research progresses, the focus remains steadfast on improving the sensitivity, specificity, and accessibility of these diagnostics, ultimately striving towards earlier detection, better prognoses, and improved outcomes for individuals facing the challenges of cancer.

