Wilson's Disease Market Size to Surge at Considerable Rate by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The total market size of Wilson's Disease in the 7MM was USD 290 million in 2022 and is projected to grow during the forecast period (2023–2032). The Wilson's Disease market is expected to increase owing to the increasing awareness, improved diagnosis, and the anticipated launch of emerging therapies such as VTX-801 (Vivet Therapeutics and Pfizer), UX701 (Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical), and others.

DelveInsight’s Wilson's Disease epidemiology-based market forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of these market drivers and how they will impact the overall Wilson's Disease market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Wilson's Disease Market Report

As per the DelveInsight assessment, the total prevalent cases of Wilson's Disease were ~31K cases in the 7MM in 2021.

In 2022, the prevalent population of Wilson’s disease in the United States was found to be around 9K cases out of which nearly 2.5K cases were diagnosed, as per DelveInsight’s estimates, the cases is expected to increase by 2032.

Among the 7MM, the United States had the highest market share of Wilson’s disease in 2022, which accounted for approximately 43% of the total 7MM market.

Wilson's Disease companies including Vivet Therapeutics/Pfizer (VTX-801), Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (UX701), and others are evaluating their lead candidates in different stages of clinical development. They aim to investigate their products for the treatment of Wilson's Disease.

Wilson's Disease Market Dynamics

The global market for Wilson's Disease treatments has experienced substantial growth driven by advancements in medical research, increased awareness, and rising diagnosis rates. The development of novel therapies, such as chelating agents and copper-binding agents, has revolutionized the treatment landscape, offering patients more effective options with reduced side effects. Moreover, collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions have led to accelerated drug development, expanding the range of treatment choices available to patients worldwide.

Furthermore, the market dynamics of Wilson's Disease have been influenced by regulatory developments and patient advocacy efforts. Regulatory agencies have recognized the urgent need for effective treatments, expediting the approval process for promising therapies. Additionally, patient advocacy groups have played a crucial role in raising awareness, supporting research initiatives, and ensuring access to treatment for those affected by Wilson's Disease. As a result, the market has witnessed increased investment in research and development, as well as improved access to innovative therapies, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for individuals living with this challenging condition.

Wilson's Disease Treatment Market

The cornerstone of Wilson's Disease treatment lies in medications that help eliminate excess copper from the body. Chelating agents such as D-penicillamine and trientine are commonly used to bind with copper, allowing it to be excreted through urine. These medications are often successful in controlling copper levels, preventing further organ damage, and improving symptoms such as fatigue, jaundice, and neurological issues. In cases where chelating agents are not well tolerated or ineffective, zinc acetate may be prescribed. Zinc works by blocking copper absorption in the intestines, thereby reducing copper buildup in the body over time.

In addition to medication, Wilson's disease treatment often involves dietary modifications to limit copper intake. Patients are advised to avoid foods high in copper, such as shellfish, nuts, chocolate, and mushrooms. Regular monitoring of copper levels through blood and urine tests is essential to adjust treatment as needed. In severe cases where there is significant liver damage, a liver transplant may be necessary. This procedure can be life-saving, especially when the disease progresses despite medical therapy. Overall, with early diagnosis, appropriate treatment, and consistent monitoring, individuals with Wilson's disease can lead fulfilling lives and manage the condition effectively.

Recent Developments in the Wilson's Disease Market

In September 2023, UC Davis Health researchers administered gene therapy to their inaugural Wilson Disease patient in a pioneering clinical trial. This innovative treatment holds promise in targeting the root cause of the condition.

Emerging Wilson's Disease Therapies and Key Companies

Some of the drugs in the Wilson's Disease pipeline include VTX-801 (Vivet Therapeutics and Pfizer), UX701 (Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical), and others.

VTX-801, developed by Vivet Therapeutics in collaboration with Pfizer, is an innovative gene therapy vector based on rAAV. This vector carries a compact ATP7B transgene, which produces a functional protein. Studies have demonstrated its ability to rebalance copper levels, reverse liver damage, and lessen copper buildup in the brain in a mouse model of Wilson’s disease. The choice of rAAV serotype for VTX-801 was based on its known effectiveness in targeting human liver cells.

Currently undergoing Phase I/II clinical trials, VTX-801 aims to assess its safety, tolerability, and pharmacological impact through a single intravenous infusion in adult patients with Wilson’s disease. Pfizer is working alongside Vivet to provide clinical supplies for this trial. Notably, VTX-801 has received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from both the FDA and the European Commission, as well as Fast Track designation from the FDA.

UX701, developed by Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, is an experimental gene therapy using AAV type 9, aiming to provide a consistent expression of a shortened form of the ATP7B copper transporter through a single IV infusion. This treatment, based on preclinical investigations, demonstrates the ability to enhance the distribution and removal of copper from the body, reversing the harmful effects of Wilson's liver disease.

Having obtained FDA IND clearance, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical can now progress this innovative gene therapy into clinical trials, offering promising prospects for patients with Wilson's disease. UX701 has the potential to directly tackle the root cause of the illness by reinstating the normal copper transport and elimination processes. Furthermore, it has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the United States and the European Union, recognizing its potential as a novel therapeutic approach for this condition.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for Wilson's Disease are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the Wilson's Disease market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Wilson's Disease: Overview

Wilson's Disease is a rare genetic disorder characterized by the body's inability to properly metabolize copper, leading to its accumulation in various organs, particularly the liver, brain, and eyes. Named after the British neurologist Samuel Alexander Kinnier Wilson who first described it in 1912, this condition affects approximately 1 in 30,000 individuals worldwide. The root cause of Wilson's Disease lies in a mutation in the ATP7B gene, responsible for encoding a protein that transports excess copper out of the liver and into bile for excretion. When this gene is mutated, the protein fails to function correctly, resulting in the buildup of copper in the liver, leading to liver damage, and its escape into the bloodstream where it deposits in other organs such as the brain, kidneys, and corneas of the eyes.

Symptoms of Wilson's Disease can vary widely among affected individuals. In the early stages, it may present with subtle signs such as fatigue, weakness, and abdominal pain. As the disease progresses, more serious symptoms can emerge, including jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), fluid buildup in the abdomen (ascites), swelling of the legs (edema), tremors, difficulty speaking, and behavioral changes such as irritability, depression, or confusion. In some cases, Wilson's Disease can lead to severe neurological problems like movement disorders, dystonia, and even psychiatric symptoms if left untreated.

Diagnosing Wilson's Disease often involves a combination of medical history, physical examination, blood tests, urine tests, and imaging studies such as ultrasound or MRI to assess the liver and other affected organs. A definitive diagnosis is typically confirmed through a liver biopsy, where a small sample of liver tissue is examined for copper accumulation.

Wilson's Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

The Wilson's Disease epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Wilson's Disease patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The Wilson's Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Prevalent Cases of Wilson’s disease

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Wilson’s disease

Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Wilson’s disease based on Clinical Manifestation

Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Wilson’s disease based on Symptoms

Scope of the Wilson's Disease Market Report

Wilson's Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Wilson's Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

Wilson's Disease Key Companies: Vivet Therapeutics, Pfizer, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and others

Wilson's Disease Pipeline Therapies: VTX-801, UX701, and others

Wilson's Disease Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Wilson's Disease Drugs

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Wilson's Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

