Acromegaly Market Size Witnessing Growth at Significant Rate by 2032, Assesses DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The total market size of Acromegaly in the US was USD 700 million in 2022 and is projected to grow during the forecast period (2023–2032). The Acromegaly market is expected to increase owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies such as Paltusotine (Crinetics pharmaceuticals), CAM2029 (Camurus), and others.

DelveInsight’s Acromegaly epidemiology-based market forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of these market drivers and how they will impact the overall Acromegaly market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Acromegaly Market Report

As per the DelveInsight assessment, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Acromegaly were ~27K cases in the US in 2022.

As per the estimates, in Japan, tumor origin-specific cases of Acromegaly were ~9K and ~480 for pituitary and non-pituitary tumors, respectively, in 2022, which are likely to increase by 2032.

Acromegaly companies including Crinetics pharmaceuticals (Paltusotine), Camurus (CAM2029) are evaluating their lead candidates in different stages of clinical development. They aim to investigate their products for the treatment of Acromegaly.

Acromegaly Market Dynamics

The Acromegaly market dynamics are witnessing a transformational shift with advancements in diagnostic tools, treatment options, and increasing awareness. This rare hormonal disorder, often caused by benign tumors in the pituitary gland, affects the body's growth hormone levels, leading to a range of physical and metabolic changes. The market is propelled by the rising prevalence of acromegaly, with an emphasis on early diagnosis through imaging techniques such as MRI and CT scans. Moreover, the expanding array of treatment modalities, including surgery, medications, and radiation therapy, has fueled market growth. Pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in research and development to introduce novel therapies that offer improved efficacy and reduced side effects, thus shaping a competitive landscape focused on patient outcomes and quality of life.

On the other hand, the Acromegaly market faces challenges such as underdiagnosis and misdiagnosis, often due to its insidious onset and subtle symptoms. This underscores the importance of educational campaigns targeting healthcare professionals and the general public to enhance disease awareness and early detection. Additionally, the high cost of treatment, especially for long-term management, poses a barrier to access for some patients. Market players are navigating these challenges by exploring innovative pricing models, patient assistance programs, and collaborations with healthcare providers. With a growing emphasis on personalized medicine and precision therapies, the Acromegaly market is poised for continued evolution, driven by a commitment to improving patient outcomes and advancing the standard of care for this complex disorder.

Acromegaly Treatment Market

The primary goal is to reduce the excess production of growth hormone (GH) and manage the symptoms associated with the condition. Typically, the first line of treatment is surgery to remove the tumor. If complete removal is not possible, medications such as somatostatin analogs, growth hormone receptor antagonists, and dopamine agonists may be prescribed. These medications work to inhibit the release of GH or block its action in the body. Additionally, radiation therapy may be used to shrink or control the tumor, especially in cases where surgery and medications are not fully effective.

In conjunction with medical treatments, ongoing monitoring and management of acromegaly symptoms are crucial. This often includes regular check-ups to assess hormone levels, bone density scans to monitor bone health, and screenings for other associated conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular issues. A collaborative approach involving endocrinologists, neurosurgeons, radiologists, and other healthcare professionals is essential to tailor a comprehensive treatment plan that addresses the unique needs of each individual with acromegaly, aiming for symptom control, improved quality of life, and prevention of complications.

Recent Developments in the Acromegaly Market

In March 2024, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. revealed encouraging outcomes from its Phase 3 trial of paltusotine, a therapy designed for acromegaly.

Emerging Acromegaly Therapies and Key Companies

Some of the drugs in the Acromegaly pipeline include Paltusotine (Crinetics pharmaceuticals), CAM2029 (Camurus), and others.

Paltusotine, previously referred to as CRN 00808, is the primary product candidate of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, marking the inception of a novel category of oral, specialized, non-peptide agonists targeting SST2 for the treatment of acromegaly. Its purpose is to diminish the surplus secretion of GH from non-cancerous pituitary tumors and standardize IGF-1 levels in individuals diagnosed with acromegaly. Somatostatin, a neuropeptide hormone, has a broad function in inhibiting the release of various hormones, including growth hormone (GH), from the pituitary gland. Acromegaly emerges from an overactive pituitary tumor that releases excessive GH, leading to heightened secretion of insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1) by the liver. This disruption in the GH axis's balance results in excessive tissue growth and other detrimental effects across the body.

CAM2029 is a ready-to-use, extended-release subcutaneous injection created using octreotide as the active ingredient and formulated with Camurus' patented Fluid Crystal injection depot technology. Supplied in a prefilled syringe, there's no need for mixing or preparation before use, making it simple for patients to self-administer. Designed for treating acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors, this product offers several potential benefits compared to existing options, such as easier administration, notably improved bioavailability, and the possibility of enhanced treatment effectiveness for patients who do not respond well to current therapies. It has received orphan designation for acromegaly treatment in both the EU and US. The pivotal Phase III program for CAM2029 began in 2019, with two Phase III trials currently underway.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for Acromegaly are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the Acromegaly market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Acromegaly: Overview

Acromegaly is a rare hormonal disorder caused by the overproduction of growth hormone (GH) after the growth plates have closed during puberty. This excess GH production typically occurs due to a benign tumor of the pituitary gland, known as a pituitary adenoma. The symptoms of acromegaly can vary but often include enlargement of the hands and feet, coarse facial features, such as a prominent jaw and enlarged nose, as well as thickening of the skin. Patients may also experience joint pain, excessive sweating, and enlargement of organs such as the heart, liver, and spleen.

Diagnosing acromegaly usually involves a combination of medical history review, physical examination, and blood tests to measure levels of growth hormone and insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1). Imaging studies such as MRI or CT scans are often used to identify any pituitary tumors. Early detection and treatment of acromegaly are crucial to prevent complications such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and arthritis. Treatment options typically include surgery to remove the tumor, medication to suppress GH production, and in some cases, radiation therapy. With proper management, many individuals with acromegaly can lead normal, healthy lives.

Acromegaly Epidemiology Segmentation

The Acromegaly epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Acromegaly patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The Acromegaly market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acromegaly

Total Tumor Origin-specific Cases of Acromegaly

Total Gender-specific Cases of Acromegaly

Total Tumor Size Cases of Acromegaly

Total Treated Cases of Acromegaly

Scope of the Acromegaly Market Report

Acromegaly Therapeutic Assessment: Acromegaly current marketed and emerging therapies

Acromegaly Key Companies: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Camurus, and others

Acromegaly Pipeline Therapies: Paltusotine, CAM2029, and others

Acromegaly Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Acromegaly Drugs

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Acromegaly Market Access and Reimbursement

