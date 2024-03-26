Jobstore.com mycareerfair 2024 attracted more than 20,000 job seekers
Jobstore.com mycareerfair, one of the biggest job and career fairs in Malaysia attracted more than 20,000 job seekers on 23 & 24 March 2024.KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jobstore mycareerfair 2024 was an immediate success which welcomed more than 20,000 job seekers at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), over the weekend of 23 & 24 March 2024.
The two-day event organised by Jobstore.com, the leading jobs platform in Malaysia. It has more than 100 employers and 15 universities from top companies in Malaysia and Singapore offered more than 10,000 jobs vacancies. Exhibitors includes Maybank, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad, Ecolab, Xsolla, KTMB, CIMB and many more.
Jobstore.com mycareerfair successfully connected candidates, recruiters and employers through meet-and-greet and networking sessions, as well as on-the-spot interview opportunities. Mycareerfair also hosted the most successful career talk in the country during the events, speakers from Maybank, Ecolab, Xsolla, Moneylion, SLG construction and APEX group, attracted more than 1,000 job seekers.
The event was attended by students from Xiamen University Malaysia, UCSI, Univeristy of Cyberjaya, MSU, UTAR and many others. Students were given hands-on experience in finding their dream internship and employment opportunities.
Jobstore.com mycareerfair was also supported by its official partners, including the HRD Corp PLACEMENT CENTRE (HPC), PTPTN, PERKESO and KWSP Malaysia.
Jobstore.com mycareerfair will have its 2nd career fair in the same year of 2024 on 26th & 27th of October 2024. See you there!
About Jobstore
Since the company's beginning in 2013 and its current location in Malaysia, our website has connected tens of thousands of employers with millions of job seekers.
Employers and recruiters can publish jobs on multiple job sites, classified ads sites, and social networking sites with a single submission, satisfying the need for the right talent while minimizing costs.
Jobstore aspires to provide a recruitment service that will streamline the employment process and facilitate companies' efficient recruitment of top talent. Simultaneously, we intend to provide job seekers with a robust job search engine and help them secure their dream jobs.
We aspire to be the largest global platform for employment distribution, with support from over 100 job sites and social networks.
