CPLT conducts four days training at Renbel Province

Seven officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) in Tigoa police station have successfully completed a four days training delivered by China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) at Renbel Province recently.

During the four days training, the seven officers went through Public Order Management (POM) training. They also have the opportunities in sharing experiences of community policing management and consider other best alternative approaches to solve arising issues within the communities.

The seven officers were presented with police operational equipment to assist in delivering their duties effectively and were also handed with certificates based on their performance after completion of the training.

During the handing over ceremony, CPLT Chief Instructor Dong Pengpeng stated that they on behalf of their Government are very happy to continuously support SI Government through the RSIPF boost its capability as its eyeing the upcoming NGE on 17 April 2024.

The Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Sergeant (Sgt) Henry Oneone thanked the People’s Republic of China (PRC) for its continuous support, friendship and commitment to the SI Government towards its preparation towards the joint elections 2024.

Supervising PPC Sgt Oneone expressed his gratitude to CPLT that the training and the delivery of the equipment were timely as it will boost their capability during the joint election 2024, as well as discharging their daily business operational duties.

Sgt Oneone called on the Rennell and Bellona Police to take ownership and full responsibility and take good care of those very important police operational equipment.

CPLT members received presents as token of appreciation from Tigoa Police.

Investigation training

Police Commander Renbel awarded with POM certificates and also the outstanding participant award.

Police officers during the POM training

Police officers undergo POM training

Presentation of certificates.