Product Stewardship Scheme Legislation Development

HONIARA, Solomon Islands 21ST March 2024-Government through the Ministry of Environment Climate Change Disaster Management and Meteorology (MECDM) has set up a Technical Working Committee to look into the enactment of an “Product Stewardship Scheme” (PSS) legislation in line with the National Waste Management and Pollution Control Strategy 2017 – 2026.

The ARFD is a scheme the Government is intending to put in place as a mechanism to bolster recycling initiatives and effectively manage recyclables.

The aim of the scheme is to provide incentives for responsible waste disposal practices and at the same time create economic opportunities through the strengthening of the recycling industry in the country.

In its inaugural meeting today the Technical Working Committee (TWC) elected Mr. Karl Kuper Deputy Secretary Corporate of the MECDM as the chairman to lead work on ARFD scheme in Solomon Islands.

In his opening remarks Mr. Kuper said “The significance of this initiative cannot be overstated, particularly in the context of Pacific Island countries like Solomon Islands. Our region grapples with environmental challenges which include limited land resources, vulnerability to climate change impacts and heightened risks associated with waste and marine pollution.”

He said the scheme will provide an opportunity to the Solomon Islands help mitigate the challenges we face by managing our wastes sustainably and fostering a culture of recycling and resource recovery.

The PSS will compliment well the recently passed Regulation that bans the import, manufacture, distribution, and sale of single use plastics in the country.

The inaugural meeting was attended by key relevant stakeholders from both the Government, SOE’s and the private sector with technical and financial support from SPREP/EU PacWastePlus project.

