I4I Academy LLC Introduces New Multipurpose Training Course for API 1104

I4I Academy LLC API 1104 Training Course

ANAHEIM , CALIFORNIA, USA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I4I Academy LLC is proud to announce the launch of its latest training course designed to cater to the diverse needs of professionals in the pipeline welding and related facilities sector. The new course, focused on API 1104, offers a comprehensive learning experience that not only enhances skills but also provides valuable certification renewal opportunities.

API 1104 is a cornerstone in the field of pipeline welding, and mastering its principles is essential for professionals seeking to excel in their careers. With this in mind, I4I Academy LLC has meticulously crafted a training program that covers all aspects of API 1104, ensuring that participants gain in-depth knowledge and practical skills necessary for success in the industry.

One of the key features of the new API 1104 training course (pipeline welding and related facilities) is its multipurpose nature. Participants not only have the opportunity to deepen their understanding of API 1104 but also earn 30 continuing professional development (CPD) hours for API Inspectors. These CPD hours are vital for maintaining certifications such as API 510, API 570, and API 653, allowing professionals to stay up-to-date with industry standards and practices.

Moreover, the course also serves as excellent preparation for professionals aiming to renew their AWS CWI (Certified Welding Inspector) certification for a 9-year renewal through endorsement by API 1104. By completing the training, participants can bolster their credentials and demonstrate their proficiency in welding inspection, further solidifying their position in the industry.

"We are thrilled to introduce our latest training course focused on API 1104," said Bob Rasooli, Manager at I4I Academy LLC. "This course not only equips professionals with essential skills and knowledge but also offers valuable opportunities for certification renewal and career advancement. We are confident that participants will find immense value in this comprehensive learning experience."

I4I Academy LLC remains committed to providing high-quality training solutions that meet the evolving needs of professionals in the pipeline welding and related facilities sector. With the launch of this new multipurpose training course for API 1104, the academy reaffirms its dedication to excellence in education and professional development.

About I4I Academy LLC:

I4I Academy LLC is a leading provider of specialized API Inspector training courses for mechanical integrity and reliability professionals in the refinery, petroleum and pipeline sectors. With a focus on excellence and innovation, the academy offers a wide range of courses designed to enhance skills, knowledge, and certifications in the industry.