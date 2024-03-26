Examining Market Dynamics: Enterprise Content Management System Industry Report 2030

Enterprise Content Management System Market Research

An increase in the adoption of cloud-based enterprise content management systems is expected to boost the enterprise content management system market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the enterprise content management system industry was valued at $21.5 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $53.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Enterprise content management is a systematic approach of managing content throughout its lifecycle. It enables unstructured information, including word documents, PDFs, emails, and scanned images to be securely stored and made accessible to authorized users. It is implemented to do business more efficiently and utilized in commercial supply chains, contract management, HR processes, and government administration. Organizations can simplify and streamline work by eliminating the dependence on paper documents and organizing unstructured information according to business needs.

Rise in need to improve performance & operational efficiency, surge in demand for analytical solutions, and increase in application areas among end users drive the growth of the global enterprise content management system market. On the other hand, dearth of trained professionals impedes the growth to some extent. However, factors such as growth associated with IoT, increase in use of digital content management, and rise in demand for enterprise information management are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities in the future.

Based on the solution, the record management segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that companies use records management to manage informational assets through the use of advanced applications. It is one of the major application areas that requires high security.

Based on deployment, the cloud segment held the major market share in 2016, garnering nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to dominate by 2023.

By end-use, the BFSI segment accounted for more than one-fifths of the total market revenue in 2016, and is expected to lead the trail by 2023. Simultaneously, the IT & telecom segment would register the fastest CAGR of 21.7% throughout the forecast period.

Region-wise, North America dominated the global enterprise content management system market in 2020, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to end-use industries in this region, which focus on availing advanced industry-specific content management solutions and services to sustain the competitive environment. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the enterprise content management system market forecast period as the leading players focus on expansion in Asia-Pacific to increase their business as the region is expected to witness significant growth in the deployment of data management solutions for end-use sectors.

The key market players analyzed in the global enterprise content management system market report include Oracle Corporation, Hyland Software, Inc., OpenText Corporation, Alfresco Software, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Fabasoft, Lexmark International, Inc., M-Files Inc., Xerox Corporation, Adobe Systems Incorporated. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Impact of Covid-19 on Enterprise Content Management System Market:

• The outbreak of the pandemic led to the adoption of a work-from-home culture by most organizations across the world. This, in turn, augmented the acquisition of enterprise content management systems by several companies to optimize the business workflow remotely.

• This drift is likely to continue post-pandemic as well, as the system slots in wide-ranging services and solutions & techniques, which collect, capture, manage, and protect the data that is used to improve the overall work functionalities.

The report focuses on growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the enterprise content management system market analysis. The study provides porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors, including bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on the enterprise CMS market.

