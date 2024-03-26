Graft Versus Host Disease Market Size is expected to grow by 2032, according to estimates DelveInsight

Graft Versus Host Disease Market

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Graft Versus Host Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Graft Versus Host Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Graft Versus Host Disease market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Graft Versus Host Disease Market Research Report

• The increase in Graft Versus Host Disease market size is a direct consequence of increasing diagnosed prevalence and launch of emerging therapies in the 7MM.

• In 2020, the 7MM reported 24,049 allogeneic cases, with a CAGR projecting an increase in cases by 2032. The United States accounted for 9,857 allogeneic cases in 2020, representing the highest percentage, of all allo-HSCT in the 7MM.

• The leading Graft Versus Host Disease Companies working in the market include Medac, MaaT Pharma, ElsaLys Biotech (Mediolanum Farmaceutici Spa), Syndax Pharmaceutical, Kadmon Corporation, AstraZeneca, Biogen, Amgen, Pfizer, AltruBio, CSL Behring, Incyte Corporation, Takeda, OncoImmune/Merck (MSD), Regimmune Corporation, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Millennium Pharmaceuticals/Takeda Oncology, Roche-Genentech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Xenikos, Synthetic Biologics, Equillium/Biocon, CTI BioPharma, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, and others.

• Promising Graft Versus Host Disease Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include Pro-ocular™ Topical Gel 1%, [18F]F-Ara-G, Ruxolitinib, Lifitegrast 5% Ophthalmic Solution, PLX51107, Itacitinib, Belimumab, Glasdegib, Abatacept, Interleukin-2, Obinutuzumab, Ibrutinib, GDC-8264, EQ001, Alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT), Axatilimab, Acalabrutinib, SNDX-6352, Belumosudil (KD025), BPX-501 and Rimiducid, Apraglutide, SER-155, and others.

• March 2024: Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center announced a study of Phase 1 clinical trials for Colonoscopy. This phase I trial studies how well fecal microbiota transplant and dietary fiber supplementation work in treating patients with gut graft versus host disease. Fecal microbiota transplant entails inoculating donor stool into a recipient's gastrointestinal tract. Changing the gut microbiome by fecal microbiota transplant and fiber supplementation may help treat gut graft versus host disease.

• March 2024: Northside Hospital Inc. announced a study of Phase 2 clinical trials for Belumosudil and Rituximab. This is an open-label, Phase 2 study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of belumosudil and rituximab as primary treatment of cGVHD.

Graft Versus Host Disease Overview

Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD) is a complication that can occur after a stem cell or bone marrow transplant. In this condition, the donor's immune cells (graft) attack the recipient's body (host). This happens because the transplanted immune cells recognize the recipient's tissues as foreign and launch an immune response against them. GVHD can affect various organs and tissues in the body, including the skin, liver, gastrointestinal tract, and lungs. The severity of GVHD can range from mild to life-threatening, depending on factors such as the compatibility between the donor and recipient, the type of transplant, and the conditioning regimen used before transplantation.

Graft Versus Host Disease Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Hematopoietic Stem-cell Transplant Cases

• Total Allogeneic Transplant Cases

• Total Graft Versus Host Disease Cases by Types

• Total Graft Versus Host Disease Incident Cases by Grading and Organ Involvement

• Total Five-Year Prevalent Cases of Graft Versus Host Disease by Grading and Organ Involvement

• Total Graft Versus Host Disease Treated Patients

• Mortality Adjusted Graft Versus Host Disease Treated Patients

Marketed Drugs

• Jakafi (Ruxolitinib): Incyte Corporation

Ruxolitinib (INCB018424) is a potent dual JAK1 and JAK2 inhibitor that exhibits low single digit nanomolar biochemical IC50s for both kinases. The USFDA granted an orphan drug designation to Jakafi for the treatment of acute GvHD. Apart from this, in June 2016, the USFDA granted Breakthrough therapy designation for Jakafi in patients with acute GvHD. In May 2019, the USFDA approved Jakafi for the treatment of steroid-refractory GvHD in adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older

• Imbruvica (Ibrutinib): Pharmacyclics (Acquired by Abbvie)/ Janssen

Ibrutinib (previously known as PCI-32765) is a small molecule that works by inhibiting a type of enzyme, called a protein kinase that controls the rate at which certain cells multiply. In particular, ibrutinib has been shown to covalently bind to, and ultimately inhibit, the Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). In August 2017, the US FDA approved Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with chronic GvHD after failure of one or more lines of systemic therapy.

• Temcell (Ryoncil; Remestemcel-L; Prochymal): JCR therapeutics/ Mesoblast/ Osiris Therapeutics

In September 2015, the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) approved Temcell as Japan’s first allogeneic regenerative medical product which was launched in February 2016. Temcell was developed to treat corticosteroid-refractory acute GvHD following hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (corticosteroid therapy is considered to be the first-line treatment for the disease).



Emerging Graft Versus Host Disease Drugs

• Obnitix (MC0518): Medac

Obnitix, also called MC0518, is a new special preparation of mesenchymal stromal cells (MSC) produced with the help of an innovative process by Medac. Obnitix is administered via an infusion. Apart from this, Obnitix is being studied in an ongoing Phase III (NCT04629833: IDUNN) trial at multiple locations across Germany, France, Poland, and Spain.

• MaaT013: MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma is developing MaaT013, which is made up of allogeneic, full-ecosystem pooled biotherapeutic intestinal microbiota manufactured in France, per the GMP requirements. It is an off-the-shelf, standardized, pooled-donor, high-richness microbiome biotherapeutic in enema formulation. Currently, the company plans to start a multicenter open-label Phase III (NCT04769895) trial, which will begin in October 2021 to evaluate the efficacy of MaaT013 as salvage therapy in acute GvHD patients with gastrointestinal involvement, refractory to ruxolitinib.

• Leukotac (Inolimomab): ElsaLys Biotech (Mediolanum Farmaceutici Spa)

Inolimomab is ElsaLys Biotech’s potential therapy for the treatment of steroid-refractory aGvHD. It is an immunotherapy monoclonal antibody that targets the interleukin-2 receptor (IL-2), a chemical molecule named cytokine that contributes to the development and proliferation of some white blood cells, including T-cells responsible for aGvHD. Currently, this drug is in Phase III (NCT04289103) of clinical development. ElsaLys is working on expanding compassionate use programs for inolimomab in several other countries in Europe.

• KD025 (Belumosudil): Kadmon Corporation

KD025 (Belumosudil) is a late-stage product candidate who is a selective oral inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), a signaling pathway that modulates inflammatory response and pro-fibrotic processes. It has shown potency in the preclinical studies, and as of now, it is being developed in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cGvHD. In March 2021, the USFDA extended the review period for the NDA for belumosudil to treat cGvHD.

• CSL 964 Alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT): CSL Behring

CSL 964 AAT, also known as Zemaira, is an Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor (A1 -PI) being developed by CSL Behring to treat steroid-refractory, aGvHD and prevention of aGvHD in high-risk patients receiving an allogeneic HSCT.

• Itacitinib: Incyte Corporation

Itacitinib by Incyte Corporation is an orally administered small molecule that inhibits JAK 1. Itacitinib is being evaluated in GRAVITAS-309, a pivotal Phase III trial of itacitinib in patients with steroid-naïve chronic GvHD.

• MK-7110 (CD24Fc): OncoImmune/Merck (MSD)

MK-7110, formerly known as CD24Fc, was OncoImmune’s lead product, which is now acquired by MSD. It is a first-in-class recombinant fusion protein that targets a novel immune pathway checkpoint. This drug has a dual mechanism of action. A pivotal Phase III (NCT04095858) clinical trial for prophylaxis of GvHD has been initiated nationwide.

• EQ001 (Itolizumab; Bmab600): Equillium/Biocon

Itolizumab (EQ001; Bmab600) is a first-in-class immune-modulating antibody therapeutic designed to inhibit CD6, in order to reduce the activation and trafficking of pathogenic T cells that release pro-inflammatory cytokines in a range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases like aGvHD. Currently, Itolizumab is being studied in Phase I/II (NCT03763318: EQUATE) clinical trial. For next phase, the company expects regulatory interaction in mid-2021 and Phase II/III study initiation is expected in second-half of 2021.

Graft Versus Host Disease Market Dynamics

The landscape of the graft versus host disease (GvHD) market is expected to undergo significant changes in the forthcoming years due to the increase in healthcare spending globally. Furthermore, the GvHD pipeline appears robust, with numerous late-stage assets poised to enter the market soon. This pipeline encompasses small molecules, monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, stem cell therapy, recombinant fusion protein, and other treatments, offering patients and physicians a broader array of options in the future.

Scope of the Graft Versus Host Disease Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2019-2032

• Graft Versus Host Disease Companies- Medac, MaaT Pharma, ElsaLys Biotech (Mediolanum Farmaceutici Spa), Syndax Pharmaceutical, Kadmon Corporation, AstraZeneca, Biogen, Amgen, Pfizer, AltruBio, CSL Behring, Incyte Corporation, Takeda, OncoImmune/Merck (MSD), Regimmune Corporation, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Millennium Pharmaceuticals/Takeda Oncology, Roche-Genentech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Xenikos, Synthetic Biologics, Equillium/Biocon, CTI BioPharma, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, and others

• Graft Versus Host Disease Pipeline Therapies-Pro-ocular™ Topical Gel 1%, [18F]F-Ara-G, Ruxolitinib, Lifitegrast 5% Ophthalmic Solution, PLX51107, Itacitinib, Belimumab, Glasdegib, Abatacept, Interleukin-2, Obinutuzumab, Ibrutinib, GDC-8264, EQ001, Alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT), Axatilimab, Acalabrutinib, SNDX-6352, Belumosudil (KD025), BPX-501 and Rimiducid, Apraglutide, SER-155, and others

• Graft Versus Host Disease Market Dynamics: Graft Versus Host Disease Market Drivers and Barriers

