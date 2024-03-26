Digital Transformation in BFSI Market New Product Development & Latest Trends | Capgemini, Deloitte, Microsoft
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Digital Transformation in BFSI market to witness a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period (2024-2030). Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Accenture (United States), IBM (United States), Infosys (India), Capgemini (France), Deloitte (United States), TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) (India), Wipro (India), Cognizant (United States), EY (Ernst & Young) (Global network, with headquarters in the United Kingdom), PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) (United Kingdom), KPMG (Netherlands), Microsoft (United States), Google (United States), Amazon Web Services (AWS) (United States), Oracle (United States), Salesforce (United States), SAP (Germany), Temenos (Switzerland), Finastra (United Kingdom), FIS (Fidelity Information Services) (United States), Others etc.
Definition
The Digital Transformation in BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) market refers to the sector of the financial services industry that focuses on adopting and implementing digital technologies and strategies to enhance and streamline operations, improve customer experiences, and drive innovation. This market encompasses various digital initiatives and solutions that aim to transform how banks, financial institutions, and insurance companies operate, interact with customers, and manage their services.
Market Trends:
• Increasing adoption of mobile banking and digital payments
• Growing use of AI and ML to automate tasks and improve decision-making
• Development of new digital products and services, such as robo-advisors and peer-to-peer lending platforms
• Increasing focus on customer experience and data analytics
• Growing adoption of cloud computing and blockchain technology
Market Drivers:
• Customer demand for digital banking and financial services
• Technological innovation, such as AI, ML, blockchain, and big data analytics
• Competitive pressure from fintech startups and other new entrants
• Need to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs
• Need to mitigate fraud and risk
Market Opportunity:
• New products and services
• Improved customer experience
• Reduced costs and improved efficiency
• New revenue streams
• Increased market share
At last, all parts of the Digital Transformation in BFSI Market are quantitatively also subjectively valued to think about the Global just as regional market equally. This market study presents basic data and true figures about the market giving a deep analysis of this market based on market trends, market drivers, constraints, and its future prospects. The report supplies the worldwide monetary challenge with the help of Porter's Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.
On the basis of the report- titled segments and sub-segment of the market are highlighted below:
Global Digital Transformation in BFSI Market Breakdown by Application (Banks, Insurance Companies, Others) by Component (Solution, Service) by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises) by Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud) by Technology (Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Blockchain, Big Data and Business Analytics, Cybersecurity, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Digital Transformation in BFSI Market by Key Players: Accenture (United States), IBM (United States), Infosys (India), Capgemini (France), Deloitte (United States), TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) (India), Wipro (India), Cognizant (United States), EY (Ernst & Young) (Global network, with headquarters in the United Kingdom), PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) (United Kingdom), KPMG (Netherlands), Microsoft (United States), Google (United States), Amazon Web Services (AWS) (United States), Oracle (United States), Salesforce (United States), SAP (Germany), Temenos (Switzerland), Finastra (United Kingdom), FIS (Fidelity Information Services) (United States), Others
Geographically, this report is segmented into some key Regions, with manufacture, depletion, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Digital Transformation in BFSI in these regions, from 2019 to 2030 (forecast), covering China, USA, Europe, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia & South America and its Share (%) and CAGR for the forecasted period 2024 to 2030
Informational Takeaways from the Market Study: The report Digital Transformation in BFSI matches the completely examined and evaluated data of the noticeable companies and their situation in the market considering the impact of Coronavirus. The measured tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five powers analysis, and assumption return debt were utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.
Key Development's in the Market: This segment of the Digital Transformation in BFSI report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavors, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavors, and relationship of driving members working in the market.
