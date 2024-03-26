Albumin Market Size Sets New Record, Projected at USD 9.9 billion by 2032 | CAGR of 6.2%

Albumin Market 2025

Rise in number of surgical proceduresa nd rise in use of plasma derived albumin in drug development drive the growth of the global albumin market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Albumin Market by Type (Human Serum Albumin, Bovine Serum Albumin, and Recombinant Albumin), Application (Therapeutics, Drug Formulation & Vaccines, Component of Media, and Other), and Sales Channel (B2C and B2B): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global albumin market was valued at $5.4 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $9.9 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐥𝐛𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧?

Surge in healthcare infrastructure, rise in number of surgical procedures, and increase in awareness regarding the use of albumin are the factors that drive the growth of the global albumin market. However, stringent regulatory requirements hinder market growth. On the contrary, a rise in healthcare

expansion is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the albumin market during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐀𝐥𝐛𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Merck KGaA

• Sartorius AG

• Octapharma AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Ventria Bioscience Inc.

• Grifols S.A.

• CSL

• China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

• Lazuline Bio

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐀𝐥𝐛𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: -

By type, the human serum albumin segment dominated the market in 2022, accounting for almost two-thirds of the global albumin market and is expected to register highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period owing to the widespread use and diverse applications of human serum albumin in various medical interventions. As a critical component of blood plasma, human serum albumin finds extensive utilization in therapeutic treatments, including fluid resuscitation, wound healing, and the management of hypoalbuminemia. Its compatibility.

By application, the therapeutics segment dominated the market in 2022, accounting two-fifths of the global albumin market and is expected to register highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing recognition of albumin's therapeutic benefits across diverse medical applications. Its role in addressing critical health challenges such as liver diseases, trauma, and surgical interventions and ability to maintain fluid balance, transport crucial substances, and mitigate protein deficiencies underscores its significance in therapeutic treatments. In addition, ongoing R&D efforts continue to unveil new therapeutic applications for albumin, further propelling its demand.

By sales channel, the B2B segment dominated the market in 2022, accounting almost three-fifths of the global albumin market, owing to increased collaborations and partnerships among pharmaceutical and biotech companies. The B2B model facilitates bulk purchases, ensuring a steady supply of albumin for research, manufacturing, and development activities, thus driving market growth. However, the B2C segment is expected to register highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period owing to direct sale of products from a business (such as pharmaceutical and biotech companies) to individual consumers or end-users. This approach enhances market accessibility, fosters customer engagement, and potentially leads to increased sales and market share, as businesses establish direct connections with end-users in the dynamic albumin market.

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global albumin market revenue, owing to growing access to advanced technologies and a well-developed network of healthcare & research facilities. In addition, the growing aging population and high incidence of diseased conditions owing to surgical interventions, contribute to the sustained demand for albumin products. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is projected to register highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period owing to increasing healthcare infrastructure development, rising awareness about albumin applications, a surge in surgical procedures, and growing initiatives taken by key players by adopting new strategies.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

