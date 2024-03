Zzoma, Top Positional Sleep Apnea Device, Gains Major Investment from VC John Martinson, Signaling Market Disruption

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zzoma, the innovative leader in non-invasive positional therapy for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), manufactured by Sleep Specialists, today announced a major growth round funding led by renowned venture capitalist John Martinson of Martinson Ventures. This strategic investment underscores Zzoma's transformative potential and Sleep Specialists' emergence as a major force in the sleep healthcare field. The capital will accelerate global expansion, fuel clinical development, and broaden access to Zzoma's personalized, comfortable solution for OSA patients and physicians.

Millions worldwide experience debilitating sleep apnea, with many still facing challenges despite traditional CPAP treatment. Zzoma addresses this unmet need by offering a gentle, mask-free option that guides patients toward optimal sleep positions, minimizing airway obstruction and maximizing comfort. Zzoma's goal is not to replace CPAP, but rather offer personalization and enhanced patient comfort, potentially improving CPAP compliance and allowing both doctors and patients another tool to effectively manage OSA.

"John Martinson's investment is powerful validation of Zzoma's market-leading innovation and Sleep Specialists' growth trajectory," said Michael J. Markus, Executive Director of Sleep Specialists. "Demand for a comfortable, effective OSA solution is immense, and this capital positions us to rapidly scale and revolutionize how sleep apnea care is delivered."

๐ˆ๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐Ÿ๐ข๐๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐ ๐ฎ๐ž๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐’๐ฅ๐ž๐ž๐ฉ ๐€๐ฉ๐ง๐ž๐š ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ

Martinson Ventures' expertise fuels high-growth healthcare companies, and the firm's investment signals strong confidence in Zzoma's potential to enhance standard OSA treatment paradigms.

"Zzoma's personalized approach is exactly what the sleep medicine field needs," said John Martinson, Chairman of Martinson Ventures. "Patients deserve a better, more comfortable option, potentially working alongside CPAP to offer a broader range of solutions. This technology is the key to broader treatment success and greater patient quality of life."

โžค ๐‚๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ง: Zzoma's proven efficacy offers healthcare providers a reliable solution for their patients.

โžค ๐๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ: Patients consistently report satisfaction with Zzoma's comfortable design, improving compliance and leading to better sleep outcomes.

โžค ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ก๐ข๐ฉ๐ฌ: Expanding partnerships and investments ensure even wider accessibility to Zzoma in the United States and globally.

๐•๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐‚๐š๐ฉ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ ๐™๐ณ๐จ๐ฆ๐š'๐ฌ ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ง๐จ๐ฏ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง

This recent round of venture capital financing will accelerate significant advancements: 1) a reimbursable, electronic positional therapy solution launching in 2025, 2) integration of evidence-backed SleepScore APIs for enhanced user experience and outcomes, and 3) expansion of Sleep Specialists' value-based contract, total cost of care reduction Sleep Disordered Breathing (SDB) care solutions to major US payers.

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐’๐ฅ๐ž๐ž๐ฉ ๐’๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ข๐š๐ฅ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐‹๐‹๐‚

Sleep Specialists, LLC is a rapidly growing medical device company dedicated to developing innovative solutions for sleep-related disorders. Their flagship product, Zzoma, is a clinically proven, FDA-cleared positional therapy device for Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Sleep Specialists is experiencing substantial momentum, marked by:

โžค Strategic partnerships expanding access to Zzoma.

โžค Investment in US manufacturing, ensuring product availability and domestic production.

โžค International expansion, reaching new markets with their effective solution.

โžค Over 1,700 physicians and 1,300 sleep centers prescribing Zzoma, demonstrating growing recognition of its value in treating OSA patients.

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ฌ๐จ๐ง ๐•๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ

John Martinson has been a venture capitalist and software industry leader for 40 years. In 1986, John founded Edison Partners, which raised nine growth equity limited partnerships. John is also an active individual investor and philanthropist.

Edison Partners invested over $2 billion in 230 East Coast companies and realized 180 exits. John participated in 250 equity financings. He specializes in software/services for healthcare, education, financial, marketing, and business applications. John has also served on the Board of Directors for 80 companies.

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐’๐ฅ๐ž๐ž๐ฉ ๐’๐œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž

SleepScore Labs is the company changing the world by empowering businesses to solve the worldโ€™s sleep problems at scale by driving sleep improvement powered by science and world-leading data and technology. Every health and wellness company can leverage SleepScore APIs to unlock significant value for their patients and consumers. SleepScore Labs was founded by a team of sleep experts from companies, institutions, and organizations such as ResMed, Apple, Philips, and Harvard and after studying more than 380 million hours of sleep, it offers a suite of B2B2C services to help companies improve their health and wellness outcomes.

๐˜•๐˜ฐ๐˜ต๐˜ฆ: ๐˜š๐˜ญ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฑ๐˜š๐˜ค๐˜ฐ๐˜ณ๐˜ฆ ๐˜ฅ๐˜ฐ๐˜ฆ๐˜ด ๐˜ฏ๐˜ฐ๐˜ต ๐˜ฑ๐˜ณ๐˜ฐ๐˜ท๐˜ช๐˜ฅ๐˜ฆ ๐˜ฎ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฅ๐˜ช๐˜ค๐˜ข๐˜ญ ๐˜ข๐˜ฅ๐˜ท๐˜ช๐˜ค๐˜ฆ. ๐˜ˆ๐˜ญ๐˜ธ๐˜ข๐˜บ๐˜ด ๐˜ค๐˜ฐ๐˜ฏ๐˜ด๐˜ถ๐˜ญ๐˜ต ๐˜ข ๐˜ฉ๐˜ฆ๐˜ข๐˜ญ๐˜ต๐˜ฉ๐˜ค๐˜ข๐˜ณ๐˜ฆ ๐˜ฑ๐˜ณ๐˜ฐ๐˜ง๐˜ฆ๐˜ด๐˜ด๐˜ช๐˜ฐ๐˜ฏ๐˜ข๐˜ญ ๐˜ง๐˜ฐ๐˜ณ ๐˜ข๐˜ฏ๐˜บ ๐˜ฎ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฅ๐˜ช๐˜ค๐˜ข๐˜ญ ๐˜ค๐˜ฐ๐˜ฏ๐˜ค๐˜ฆ๐˜ณ๐˜ฏ๐˜ด.

